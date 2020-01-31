Pakistan halts flights to and from China: civil aviation authority

Pakistan on Friday halted flights to and from China with immediate effect, a civil aviation official said, as the death toll from a virus outbreak spreading in China mounted and the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency.
