Cloud seeding improves air quality in city of Lahore but experts say practice is not a sustainable solutionArtificial rain has been used in an attempt to lower pollution levels in Lahore, Pakistan.The capital city of the eastern province of Punjab, near the Indian border, has some of the worst air quality in the world and has become extremely polluted because of a growing population of more than 13 million people. Continue reading…
