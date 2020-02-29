Pakistan wants ‘responsible withdrawal’ of U.S. troops from Afghanistan

Pakistan wants a ‘responsible withdrawal’ of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday, shortly before Washington is set to sign a major agreement between Washington and Taliban Islamist militants.
