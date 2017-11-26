ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – A Pakistani Islamist group whose supporters clashed with the police over the weekend is to call off its weeks-long protest after the government agreed to its demands and the law minister resigned, its spokesman said on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. consumer watchdog agency official sues to block Trump’s pick - November 26, 2017
- Pakistani Islamist group to call off protests in capital after government deal - November 26, 2017
- Asia stocks slip as China, South Korea weakness weigh, euro hits two-month high - November 26, 2017