Pakistani Islamists clash with police, paralyse cities

FAIZABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) – A hard-line Islamist party’s activists clashed with security forces in Pakistan’s capital and other cities on Sunday, officials said, paralysing Islamabad a day after a failed clearing operation killed several people and wounded some 150.
