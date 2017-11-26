FAIZABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) – Islamist party activists on Sunday clashed with Pakistani security forces for a second day outside the capital, Islamabad, burning vehicles before withdrawing to a protest camp they have occupied for more than two weeks, police said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pakistan’s army silent as Islamists, police clash again - November 26, 2017
- Special Report: ‘Treacherous shenanigans’ – The inside story of Mugabe’s downfall - November 26, 2017
- Islamist protesters clash with Pakistan police for second day - November 26, 2017