PALATIN GROUP PROVIDES EVACUATION COORDINATION AND RESETTLEMENT ASSISTANCE TO THOSE LEAVING UKRAINE

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

KRAKÓW, POLAND AND WASHINGTON, DC, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palatin Group, a global intelligence, security and advisory services firm, has established an operation center in Kraków to help clients evacuate personnel, families, and pets from Ukraine and assist them with housing and resettlement needs. The firm is providing real-time assistance and directing those coming across borders to Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia to safe havens.

 

WHAT             With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and Bratislava, Slovakia, the Palatin Group is one of the largest risk mitigation firms operating in Eastern Europe. Its expertise and resources help clients mitigate risk, protect assets, and make knowledge-based decisions. 

Over the last week, Palatin Group set up operations centers in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary to assist U.S.-based clients with the evacuation of American employees and their families from Ukraine. Now on the ground, Palatin Group is coordinating evacuation and resettlements for foreign companies, as well. Assistance has ranged from evacuating families with children and pets, to taking children for medical treatments for injuries and trauma sustained during the difficult journey exiting Ukraine, to arranging secure transportation, finding temporary and permanent housing, procuring necessary family and personal items, coordinating daycare, and even finding nannies.  

WHY                With a vision to create a safe and secure environment for individuals and organizations, Palatin Group is committed to assisting and directing people away from danger.

HOW               Individuals, families, and corporations in need of real-time, on-the-ground assistance as they exit Ukraine may contact Palatin Group at help@palatingroup.com.

 

 ***

About Palatin Group

Palatin Group is a global intelligence, security and advisory services firm providing specialized expertise to help clients mitigate risk, protect assets, and make knowledge-based decisions. Senior principals have decades of government, military, and private sector experience and provide bespoke services to address and resolve sensitive, complex business and personal issues. As problem solvers and trusted advisors, we offer intelligence, investigations, due diligence, risk mitigation, technical security solutions, and physical and personal security. We believe in hands-on, high-touch service and have a record of delivering pragmatic, accurate advice that produces significant budgetary and operational value to our clients. For more information, go to www.palatingroup.com.

###

CONTACT: Martha Holler
ShinePR for Palatin Group
610-388-0379
palatingroup@shinepr.com

