Paleo Resources Announces Management Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) announced today that Marc Rhoades, Paleo’s current Chief Executive Officer, has assumed a new role as Paleo’s Chief Operating Officer. Roger S. Braugh, Jr., Paleo’s Executive Chairman of the Board, has been appointed to the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Paleo Resources, Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas.

For further information please contact:

Thomas M. Crain, Jr.

President

Email: [email protected]

Paleo Resources, Inc.

1980 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 1500

Houston, Texas 77056

Telephone: 713-360-4847