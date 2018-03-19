Palestinian President attacks Hamas, calls U.S. ambassador ‘son of a dog’

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday called the U.S. ambassador to Israel a “son of a dog” because of his support for Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.
