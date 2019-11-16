Palestinian rockets, Israeli airstrikes jolt tenuous Gaza truce

Palestinian militants fired two rockets deep into southern Israel from Gaza on Saturday, and the Israeli military responded with a number of air strikes on militant targets, shaking an already tenuous truce.
