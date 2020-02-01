Palestinians cut ties with Israel, U.S. after rejecting peace plan

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.
