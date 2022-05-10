Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Palisade Bio Announces Inducement Awards Under Inducement Plan for Key New Hires

Palisade Bio Announces Inducement Awards Under Inducement Plan for Key New Hires

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications, today announced that it had made equity grants to four new employees under its 2021 Inducement Plan.

On May 4, 2022, the Company’s Compensation Committee granted options to four new non-executive employees covering an aggregate of 140,000 shares of the Company’s common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company.

The options have an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the date of grant. The options granted to each employee vest in equal proportions each quarter for three years. In all cases, the options are contingent on each employee’s continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date.

About Palisade Bio 
Palisade Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies that aim to aid patients suffering with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s lead asset, LB1148, advancing toward Phase 3, is a protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in the return of bowel function and a decrease in the length of stay in the intensive care unit and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption to the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Palisade Bio Contact
Dawn Hofmeister
ir@palisadebio.com

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
PALI@jtcir.com 

Source: Palisade Bio

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.