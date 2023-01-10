Farmington, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Pallet Pooling System Rental Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of Approximately 6.40% Over The Period 2022-2030. Companies that rent out pallet pooling systems, which are also called “closed-loop leasing systems,” help end users by renting out pallets and taking care of them. Market growth will be driven by things like the growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for easy sterilisation solutions for handling products and transporting products with as little contact as possible. In the coming years, the integration of new technologies will also create good opportunities for market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Pallet Pooling System Rental Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In December 2020, Tosca Services LLC issued a statement announcing the acquisition of Polymer Logistics. Tosca’s acquisition of Polymer will expand its reach and product selection globally. Customers will benefit from increased network density and a wide range of products, especially in the United States.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Types

The market is split into two types based on the type of product: tray static rental and tray dynamic flow. A fixed-lease tray is one where the pallet doesn’t move. Pallets, for instance, are used to store goods in warehouses. When pallets are used to move goods, this is called “Tray Dynamic Flow.”

By Application

Regional Outlook:

Analysis shows that about 2 billion pallets are moved around in North America, mostly in the United States. During the forecast period, the major market players in the United States are also driving market growth in their own regions. The growth of this regional market will also be helped by the rise in demand for Pallet Pooling systems in the warehouses of major e-commerce companies.

Analysis shows that Europe’s successor, the European Union, has 280 million pallets, and end users prefer to rent Pallet Pooling systems instead of owning them because of the costs of maintenance, replacement, and other costs. Because of this, the growth of the market will be helped over the next few years. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Over the next few years, the market will grow because of the growth of key market players in emerging economies like India and China.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.40% from 2022 to 2030. By Type HDPE, Polypropylene, Advanced Composite Material, Tray Static Leasing, Tray Dynamic Flow, Others By Size 1016 mm × 1219 mm, 1000 mm × 1200 mm, 1100 mm × 1100 mm, Other By Application FMCG, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Chemical and Petrochemical, Other, Other By Companies iGPS Logistics, Loscam Australia, Brambles Limited, Contraload NV, Demes Logistics, Euro Pool Group, Faber Halbertsma Groep, PPS Midlands, Zentek Pool System GmbH Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Plastic Pallets Due to Sustainability and Reduced Transportation Costs.

Growing e-commerce sales have boosted the demand for pallets in the warehouse and distribution sector.

Market Restraints

Rising wood and timber prices.

The epidemic has adversely affected the Pallet Pooling industry.

Market Trend:

Increasing adoption of recyclable pallets.

Increased penetration of pallet tracking technology.

