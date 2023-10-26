The United States palletizing robots market is set to surge at a 9.0% annual growth rate by 2033, driven by rising processed food consumption and export demands. FMI has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of palletizing robot positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global palletizing robots market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 1.47 million in 2023 and reach US$ 2.39 million by 2033. The global market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Pallet wrapping functions are an important part of the workflow at the end of the packaging line before the product gets transported and distributed to different places. Due to the advancements in robotics, more advanced forms of palletizing robots have emerged that can lift heavy weights and even lift products from a greater height due to their long arms.

Also, hybrid palletizing robots have been developed that have a simple user interface and can be operated easily cost-effectively, and efficiently. Such hybrid palletizing robots can even handle complex tasks like the handling of delicate products, with the ongoing technological innovations in this field, palletizing robots can operate at increased speeds and deliver high-quality work.

Which Factors Significantly Drive the Palletizing Robots Market?

Several factors significantly drive the palletizing robots market. Palletizing robots are designed to automate stacking and organizing products onto pallets, commonly performed in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics industries. The growing demand for automation, operational efficiency, and cost savings has contributed to the increasing adoption of palletizing robots. Here are some key factors driving the palletizing robots market:

Increased Demand for Automation: As industries seek to enhance productivity and reduce manual labor, there is a growing demand for automation solutions, including palletizing robots. These robots can handle repetitive and labor-intensive palletizing tasks, increasing efficiency and reducing human error.

Labour Shortages: Many industries face challenges finding and retaining skilled labour, especially for physically demanding tasks like palletizing. Palletizing robots offer a solution by automating these tasks, reducing the reliance on manual labour and mitigating the impact of labour shortages.

Cost Savings and ROI: Palletizing robots can offer long-term cost savings to businesses. While the initial investment in robotics technology can be significant, the efficiency gains, reduced labour costs, and increased throughput can lead to a favorable return on investment (ROI) over time.

Flexibility and Adaptability: Modern palletizing robots are designed to be highly flexible and easily programmable. They can handle various product types, shapes, and sizes, making them adaptable to changing production needs and reducing the need for multiple specialized machines.

Safety and Ergonomics: Palletizing robots improve workplace safety by handling heavy loads and repetitive tasks, reducing the risk of injuries to human workers. They also contribute to better ergonomics by eliminating the need for employees to perform physically strenuous activities.

Growing E-commerce and Logistics Sector: The rise of e-commerce and the increasing need for efficient order fulfillment and distribution have led to a surge in demand for automated palletizing solutions. Palletizing robots help streamline warehouse operations and ensure timely and accurate shipments.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in robotics technology, including better sensors, artificial intelligence, and vision systems, have improved the capabilities of palletizing robots. These advancements enable robots to handle complex palletizing tasks faster and more precisely.

Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing: Integrating palletizing robots into smart manufacturing environments aligns with the principles of Industry 4.0, where automation, data exchange, and the Internet of Things (IoT) drive increased efficiency and productivity.

Global Competitive Landscape: Companies must optimize their production processes to remain competitive in the global market. Palletizing robots offer a strategic advantage by improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Environmental Sustainability: Palletizing robots can contribute to sustainability efforts by optimizing packaging and palletizing, leading to reduced material waste and more efficient use of warehouse space.

These factors collectively contribute to the significant growth of the palletizing robots market.

Key Takeaways from the Palletizing Robots Market Report:

The global palletizing robots market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5% with a valuation of US$ 2.39 billion by 2033.

In the historical period, the market secured a CAGR of 4.5% between 2018 and 2022.

The United States is estimated to dominate the global market by capturing a maximum share by 2033.

“The Palletizing Robots Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for automation in the manufacturing and logistics industries, driven by the need for increased efficiency and reduced labor costs. With the adoption of advanced robotic technologies, the market is poised for continued expansion, offering businesses a wide range of opportunities to optimize their operations,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value Key Countries Covered United States, United Kingdom, Japan, India, China, Australia, Germany Key Segments Covered Product Type

Machine Type

Application

Region Key Companies Profiled ABB Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

FANUC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

KUKA AG

Krones AG

Brenton, LLC

Remtec Automation, LLC

DAN-Palletiser A/S.

Others Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Recent Developments:

In 2021, ABB Ltd and Covariant announced their newly launched pick and place system IRB 1300. It is developed by adopting artificial intelligence.

Palletizing Robots Market by Segmentation

By Product Type:

Boxes/Cases

Bags/Sacks

Bundles

Others

By Machine Type:

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Application:

Factories

Distribution Centres

Fulfilment Centres

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Products

Tracking and Logistics

Industrial Packaging

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

