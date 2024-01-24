The project saw 25 students from grades 7-12 produce a book titled “A Tale of Two Weeks”

Book Signing Students from the Palm Beach County School District participated in a book signing during an event to showcase their published short stories as part of the Future Authors Project, a writing workshop supported by Canon Solutions America, Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A dozen students from the Palm Beach County School District participated in a book signing during an event to showcase their published short stories as part of the Future Authors Project, a writing workshop supported by Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The event, held on Dec. 7, 2023 at the Boca Raton, Florida-based Customer Innovation Center, helped showcase the work of the select 25 students from grades 7-12 who were part of the 17th annual two-week summer workshop held in partnership with the Palm Beach County School District. Following the creative process, the students voted on the title of the produced book and named it “A Tale of Two Weeks.”

The Future Authors Project, which first launched in Palm Beach County School District in 2006, is a program that provides high school students an inside look into the writing process from idea conception, drafting, and editing through to publication. The students also participate in an official book launch and signing, which this year featured 12 students and their families in attendance, with three students reading excerpts from their work.

Additionally, the group in attendance received a tour of the Customer Innovation Center to learn about the production process and how their project was produced via Canon digital toner (for the cover) and inkjet technologies.

Francis A. McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, is a long-time supporter of the program and was also in attendance.

“We are pleased to continue our support of the Palm Beach County School District with this program,” McMahon said. “The Future Authors Project provides valuable educational insights into the creative and book-making process for students. The publication of the book, and the signing event, is an exciting way to culminate the project and reward the students for all their hard work. All of us at Canon Solutions America are pleased to contribute to this effort and look forward to what’s in store for this talented group.”

Supporting the Future Authors Project is in line with Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which is defined as “all people regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future.”

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Attachment

Book Signing

CONTACT: Brian Bohl Canon Solutions America 5164088214 [email protected]