Melville, NY, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dozens of select students received the opportunity to showcase their published short stories and participate in a book signing as part of the Future Authors Project, a writing workshop supported by Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Held Dec. 2 at the Boca Raton, Florida-based Customer Innovation Center, the event was open to the 32 students, encompassing grades 7-12, who participated in the two-week summer program held in partnership with the Palm Beach County School District. The students voted on the title of the produced book, called “Behind Prosed Doors.”

The Future Authors Project, which first launched in Palm Beach County School District in 2006, is a program that provides high school students an inside look into the writing process from idea conception, drafting, and editing through to publication. The students also participate in an official book launch and signing, which this year included parents and teachers in attendance, along with Boca Raton City Council-member Fran Nachlas.

Also in attendance was Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, and Kenisha Coates, the PBCSD’s secondary literacy program planner, who revealed the book cover together. McMahon also spoke to the attendees on the importance of investing in and supporting youth initiatives.

“It was a great experience to talk to so many talented writers, and we are very happy to support the Palm Beach County School District with this program,” McMahon said. “The Future Authors Project continues to provide valuable insight for students into the writing process, all the way up to publishing, and we are happy that Canon Solutions America can play a part in seeing all of their hard work come to fruition.”

Supporting the Future Authors Project is in line with Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which is defined as “all people regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future.”

