Farmington, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Palm Oil Market Size Was Valued At USD 63.7 Billion In 2021 And Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 5.1% In Revenue From 2022 To 2030. Palm oil is a vegetable oil that can be eaten. It is made from the West African oil palm fruit’s mesocarp. It produces 5–10 times more oil per hectare than other major vegetable oil crops. It doesn’t have any cholesterol, is easy to digest, has a lot of carotenoids and vitamin A, and has many other health benefits. Palm oil is a vegetable oil that comes from the mesocarp of the palm fruit and can be eaten. At the moment, palm oil is the most common edible oil used in India. Soybean oil and mustard oil come in second and third. But India gets most of the palm oil it needs from Malaysia and Indonesia because India doesn’t make much of it itself. At the moment, the Indian palm oil market is being driven by things like prices going down, more people moving to cities, more money in their pockets, more demand from the food service industry, and more uses outside of food.

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, Stichting and Green. The Fund (“&Green”) announced a US$12 million investment in PT Hilton Duta Lestari (“HDL”) to build a crude palm oil mill in West Kalimantan, Indonesia, and create an inclusive palm oil supply base.

Regional Outlook:

Over the next few years, the Asia-Pacific Palm Oil market is expected to grow a lot. This is because more people are becoming aware of energy conservation and sustainable development. In 2019, the region’s share of revenue was more than 35%, and it is expected to continue to be the most important during the forecast period. This could be because the population is growing, people are moving to cities quickly, the economy is growing, or the weather is changing.

In the Asia-Pacific region, there have been more hurricanes and floods, which have knocked out power in several countries, including China, India, Japan, and Australia, over the past few years. Also, because of these natural disasters, governments around the world have made policies to encourage the use of renewable energy sources to make electricity. This will increase the demand for green technologies in the region by a lot over the next eight years, from 2020 to 2030.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 63.7 Billion By Type Crude Palm Oil, Palm Olein, Other By Nature Organic, Conventional, Other By Application Foods, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics, Others By Companies Felda Global Ventures, IOI, Sime Darby Berhad, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari, Bumitama Agri, Genting Group, KLK, WILMAR, RGE Pte, Indofood Agri Resources, Golden Agri Resources, First Resources, Sampoerna Agro Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

SkyQuest says that there are two main things that are causing this growth: more people living in developing countries and more people wanting healthier food. Also, as electric cars become more popular, there will be more demand for palm oil and other biofuels. Palm oil is the second most popular vegetable oil in the world right now, after soybean oil, and this trend is likely to continue. This is because of a few things: Palm oil is good for cooking and frying because it has a lot of saturated fatty acids. It can be used for a lot of different things and is cheap.

On top of that, some people worry about how palm oil might affect climate change. SkyQuest research shows that more palm oil production could lead to a lot of greenhouse gas emissions if trees are cut down faster than they can be replanted. But people are still working on finding alternatives to palm oil, so there is still hope that this won’t be a problem in the long run.

Even though there are some worries about sustainability, the market for palm oil has more opportunities than problems. Overall, it thinks that production will slow down in the future as farmers switch to more sustainable ways of farming, like protecting forests or using better agronomic practises.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Felda Global Ventures, IOI, Sime Darby Berhad, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari, Bumitama Agri, Genting Group, KLK, WILMAR, RGE Pte, Indofood Agri Resources, Golden Agri Resources, First Resources, Sampoerna Agro, and others.

By Type

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Olein

Other

By Application

Foods

Bio-Diesel

Surfactants

Cosmetics

Others

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

