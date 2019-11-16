Palmer Administrative Services Ocean NJ Is Excited To Support The Local Community

Ocean, New Jersey, Nov. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The nation’s leading name when it comes to extended auto warranty, Palmer Administrative Services, is committed to creating a world that works for everyone. They are not only changing the auto protection business. They are also transforming local communities all over the United States.

The concept of corporate social responsibility is firmly rooted in the business agenda of Palmer Administrative Services Ocean NJ. There is a company department that deals with CSR issues. All employees are usually involved in the company’s social causes.

Palmer Administrative Services Ocean NJ believes in accelerating social good. They believe that when everyone has the chance to succeed, we all prosper. They strive to create a world where more people have an opportunity to thrive.

Palmer Administrative Services practices philanthropy by donating money, products, and services to nonprofits and social causes. Through volunteering, this company expresses its concern for specific societal issues.

The American economy has seen positive growth in 2019. However, for many Americans, good job opportunities remain out of reach. Inequality is growing all over America. The middle class is shrinking while the number of billionaires is increasing with every passing year.

Palmer Administrative Services Ocean NJ has created thousands of jobs directly and indirectly. Palmer Administrative Services is connecting Americans to jobs and opportunities for economic mobility.

The changing global economy demands an increasingly technical and skilled workforce. Palmer Administrative Services Ocean NJ works to ensure that every worker has the resources and tools that they need to thrive. Employees of Palmer Administrative Services usually undergo continuous training. This helps them to keep at pace with the latest industry changes.

Palmer Administrative Services believes in creating an empowered workforce. They believe in supporting employees in the workplace and out of the workplace. Empowered employees create a better society.

Creating a diverse workplace is one of the major endeavors of Palmer Administrative Services Ocean NJ. The company is also working with underprivileged societies all over Ocean City, New Jersey.

Palmer Administrative Services has ethical labor practices. Employees are treated ethically and fairly. This company operates in compliance with the labor laws of the United States of America.

Palmer Administrative Services sources supplies from suppliers who care about the community. They believe in ethical sourcing. The company’s supply chain is frequently audited to make sure that it abides by the highest ethical standards.

At Palmer Administrative Services, there is increased customer interest. They believe that their customers are an integral part of the community. Customer feedback is taken seriously. The company is always looking for ways of improving the customer experience. At Palmer, the customer comes first. Customer satisfaction is the number one priority.

From the day that you partner with Palmer Administrative Services through the lifetime of your extended car protection plan, Palmer will provide you with the support that you need to be satisfied. They offer the best auto protection plans in the industry. This company is well known for its affordable plans, friendly customer service and fast claims processing.

Environmental protection is a major social cause of the company. All company businesses are conducted in an environmentally conscious manner. The company strives to use environmentally friendly energy sources.

Company officials acknowledge that environmental degradation is a major global issue. The environment is being destroyed at an unprecedented rate. The company is involved in reforestation initiatives. America’s forest cover is quickly disappearing because of increased logging.

The Bottom-Line

Palmer Administrative Services Ocean NJ does not exist in a vacuum. It is part of the community. There is the local and the international community. The company is committed to improving the state of society.