Palmer Administrative Services Reviews: Palmer Setting An Example For Auto Insurance Industry In Difficult Times

Ocean, New Jersey, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Car repairs in the US are becoming increasingly prohibitive each passing day. The skyrocketing cost of parts as well as increasing labor charges are driving the cost of repairs to such a degree that cars are often declared ‘totaled’ after an accident. Even cars which look in the naked eye to be perfectly repairable are still considered totaled. A US Bureau of Labor Statistics report tells us that auto repair costs in 2017 were 61 percent higher than they were in 2000.

It is therefore a trying time for car owners and auto insurers alike. Most auto specialists agree on the point that the prime reason behind rising car repair costs is the presence of advanced high-tech features in most new car models. So, we are talking about features such as blind-spot warning systems, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, multiple cameras/sensors embedded in fenders and bumpers. Repair of these systems following an accident requires highly skilled and competent staff and most body shops do not have such skilled mechanics on their payroll.

And when they do, the costs of repairs are high. Otherwise, you’ll have to invest in new replacement parts that drive up the costs even further. However, the most worrisome thing is that it is not only high-tech components that are becoming prohibitively costly. But even the prices of some of the essential parts are skyrocketing as well.

Palmer Administrative Services

In such a scenario, it is becoming increasingly difficult for auto insurance companies to offer auto protection plans at affordable rates and provide quality services to their customers. However, to judge by all the positive reviews that it enjoys across several online forums, Palmer Administrative Services appears to be one among only a handful of companies that are able to do just that—i.e., provide quality, customer-friendly services at an affordable price.

The reviewers at these many different sites have a lot of positive things to say about Palmer. These include:

• Friendly, no-cost initial consultation during which the customer executives offer valuable suggestions as to what kind of plan will best suit a car owner’s current requirements. (Point to note: This is in stark contrast to many services where company representatives will offer suggestions that benefit the company more and the customer less.)

• Convenient and flexible financing options. Once you detail your current financial scenario, the company rep will try his best to come up with a payment plan that will be convenient to you.

• No-hassle claims processing and fast payment. This is one of the chief reasons why so many customers post positive reviews about Palmer Administrative Services. In the auto insurance industry, it is far too common that hostility begins to emerge between the customer and the company when a mishap (read an accident) finally takes place. In other words, when it is time for the insurer to pay up. Haggling, debates, delay in payment—these are some of the most common hassles that auto owners are made to pass through, despite their having to pay hefty premiums for policies they hold. With Palmer, however, you are unlikely to face any such unpleasantries. According to Palmer policyholders, as long as the damaged parts are insured by your auto plan, you’ll never face any problem recovering your money. Often, the company will directly pay the repair service from their end which means you will never have to pay out of your pocket at all.

• Highly flexible and value-added plans. Palmer offers its customers a host of different plans to choose from. So, for example, if you have a newer model, you may opt for the high-end Elite Exclusionary or Royal Select plans. These plans cover most high-tech elements of your car and in light of our initial discussion on rising car repair costs, you can see that this is extremely valuable unless you want your car to get de-valued, or even, in worst cases, ‘totaled’ following an accident.

• Good number of additional benefits attached to each plan.

