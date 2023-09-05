Written by a former Marine and current IT Specialist, HOCUS POCUS challenges religion and advocates for a scientific worldview

Hocus Pocus: Walking By Sight Not By Faith cover

Charleston, SC, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — James Z. Cox is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, an information technology specialist, and an avid reader who has set out to confront commonly held ideas about religion. Cox’s book Hocus Pocus: Walking By Sight Not By Faith centralizes arguments in support of atheism and advocates Cox’s position that religion is rooted in fear of the unknown.

Often focusing specifically on Cox’s concerns regarding the Bible, the book is designed primarily for readers who find fundamentalist interpretations of Christian belief to be problematic, and indeed for those who question the idea of God’s existence entirely. Cox vehemently challenges religious ideas and holds the concept of fundamentalist faith as antiquated in the face of science.

One of Cox’s points of argument involves discrepancies between a literalist interpretation of the creation narrative in Genesis and the prevailing scientific theories of life’s origin. Cox also disagrees with many of Christianity’s moral teachings. The book may serve to be a provocative conversation piece for discussions about philosophy and religion.

Hocus Pocus: Walking By Sight Not By Faith is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit his social media platform

Twitter: @Wanderer_3000

About the Author:

Veteran and IT Specialist James Z. Cox has an insatiable curiosity and a drive to research the world around him. He is passionate about intellectually stimulating discourse, and he is a believer in the power of science and reason to guide our pursuit of knowledge. When he’s not writing, Cox enjoys weight training and reading about many different subjects. He currently lives in California.

