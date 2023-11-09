Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StayinFront, Inc., the global leader of mobile cloud-based retail optimization solutions, announced a multi-year agreement to deliver its best-in-class Retail Optimization Platform® (ROP) solution to Palmex Alimentos SA de CV.

Palmex, headquartered in Monterey, Mexico, is a leading manufacturer of “Better for You” (BFY) pellet-based snacks that use a blend of unique ingredients from cereals to vegetables. Palmex field representatives and managers in Mexico will leverage StayinFront TouchCG® and StayinFront Insight® Analytics to collect orders and effectively manage the efforts of their selling team.

“We are pleased to welcome Palmex as partners in the region. Our Retail Optimization Platform will deploy rapidly and provide a platform for the continued growth of Palmex Products,” stated Pablo Rivera Rio, Commercial Director, StayinFront LATAM.

“We are pleased with the StayinFront partnership and their products. Their solutions have been adopted by some of the largest global consumer goods companies and they bring excellent product and industry knowledge to the relationship,” noted Armando Nunez, Commercial Director, Palmex.

About Palmex

With more than 30 years of experience, Palmex has become a leader in the development of pasta for snacks and cereals with a very wide variety of products. Palmex’s mission is to provide, with excellence and pride, products that satisfy their customers and consumers, assuring the integral development of their people and generating value for the business and the community.

Find out more here: https://www.palmex.com/

About StayinFront

StayinFront is the Retail Optimization Platform partner for the world’s largest and most successful Consumer Goods Brands. StayinFront is focused on driving growth and selling effectiveness via leading-edge technology and AI to optimize their end-to-end retail sales process. Our superior Retail Optimization Platform optimizes field teams’ efforts and streamlines sales operations, reducing complexity, time, and cost. StayinFront TouchCG®, a fully-featured Retail Execution platform with the ability to leverage integrated data insights (StayinFront Retail Data Insight) and image recognition (StayinFront Digital) technologies optimize the entire in-store visit process. Our technology enables CG brands to Know More about their business, Do More work in their retail channels and Sell More in every customer interaction. Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. To grow your sales by leveraging StayinFront’s best-in-class Retail Optimization Platform visit https://www.stayinfront.com/consumer-goods/ .

