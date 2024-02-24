NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Palo Alto Networks (“Palo Alto” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PANW) on behalf of Palo Alto stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Palo Alto has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 20, 2024, during after-market hours, Palo Alto announced its financial results for Q2 2024 and lowered its full-year revenue and guidance for Q3. Specifically, Palo Alto projected earnings per share to range from $1.24 to $1.26 and revenue guidance of $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion, falling below analysts’ estimates.

On this news, the price of Palo Alto shares declined by $104.12 per share, or approximately 28.4%, from $366.09 per share on February 20, 2024 to close at $261.97 on February 21, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Palo Alto shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

[email protected]

www.bespc.com