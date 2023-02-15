LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $18.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $16.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $21.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $17.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Effective December 31, 2022, the Company adjusts for net realized and unrealized gains and losses when calculating and presenting adjusted net income, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted return on equity. All prior year amounts have been adjusted accordingly.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Gross written premiums increased by 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Net income of $18.8 million, compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Adjusted net income(1) of $21.1 million, compared to $17.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Total loss ratio of 22.4% compared to 15.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Combined ratio of 75.5% compared to 75.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4%, compared to 70.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Annualized return on equity of 19.9%, compared to 17.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 22.4%, compared to 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021
Full Year 2022 Highlights
- Gross written premiums increased by 64.8% to $881.9 million compared to $535.2 million in 2021
- Net income of $52.2 million, compared to $45.8 million in 2021
- Adjusted net income(1) of $71.3 million, compared to $52.4 million in 2021
- Total loss ratio of 24.9%, compared to 17.7% in 2021
- Combined ratio of 80.4%, compared to 80.0% in 2021
- Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 75.6%, compared to 76.1% in 2021
- Return on equity of 13.4%, compared to 12.1% in 2021
- Adjusted return on equity(1) of 18.3%, compared to 13.8% in 2021
(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.
Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Palomar’s strong fourth quarter results are the final illustration of success in a record-setting year. During the quarter we generated nearly 60% top-line growth while also achieving strong profitability with an annualized adjusted return on equity of 22.4%. For the full year 2022, we delivered record premium growth and earnings, generating an adjusted ROE of 18.3%. The fourth quarter and full year results demonstrate further execution of Palomar 2X, our strategy to profitably grow the company, deliver predictable earnings, and achieve an ROE in excess of 20% while maintaining industry leading profit margins.”
Mr. Armstrong continued, “Looking to 2023, we expect to earn adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This guidance implies 23% net income growth and an adjusted ROE of 21% at the midpoint of our expected range – a target that exceeds our PLMR 2X stated objective of 20%. We believe our guidance points to the durability of our business model as we successfully navigate the reinsurance market; execute on diversifying endeavors like PLMR-Front as well as our casualty and inland marine divisions; and invest in underwriting talent, technology and data analytics to support new and existing products.”
Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 59.5% to $239.1 million compared to $149.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 21.2% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.
Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $18.4 million including $16.6 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $1.9 million of unfavorable catastrophe development from prior periods. The loss ratio for the quarter was 22.4%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 2.3%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 20.1%, compared to a loss ratio of 15.0% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of negative 2.5% and attritional loss ratio of 17.5%.
Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $20.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.5% compared to underwriting income of $17.0 million and a combined ratio of 75.0% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $23.5 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.4% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $19.9 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.7% during the same period last year.
Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 81.6% to $4.4 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.81 years at December 31, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $621.8 million at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $2.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter.
Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 24.9% compared to 22.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense.
Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders’ equity was $384.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $394.2 million at December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 19.9% compared to 17.2% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 22.4% compared to 18.2% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 222,217 shares for $11.1 million of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of December 31, 2022, $65.6 million remains available for future repurchases.
Full Year 2023 Outlook
For the full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $86 million to $90 million. This includes catastrophe flood losses incurred in the first quarter of approximately $2.5 million. The expected results do not include any additional catastrophe losses.
Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday February 16, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 16, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13735679. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 23, 2023.
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.
About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.
To learn more, visit PLMR.com.
Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators
Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.
Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.
Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.
Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.
Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.
Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.
Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.
Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.
Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.
Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.
Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.
Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.
Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.
Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.
Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
lconner@plmr.com
Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Summary of Operating Results:
The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
|Three months ended
|December 31,
|Percent
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Change
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
|Gross written premiums
|$
|239,117
|$
|149,908
|$
|89,209
|59.5
|%
|Ceded written premiums
|(150,466
|)
|(70,437
|)
|(80,029
|)
|113.6
|%
|Net written premiums
|88,651
|79,471
|9,180
|11.6
|%
|Net earned premiums
|82,228
|67,840
|14,388
|21.2
|%
|Commission and other income
|1,143
|872
|271
|31.1
|%
|Total underwriting revenue(1)
|83,371
|68,712
|14,659
|21.3
|%
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|18,421
|10,169
|8,252
|81.1
|%
|Acquisition expenses
|26,843
|27,284
|(441
|)
|(1.6
|)
|%
|Other underwriting expenses
|17,986
|14,285
|3,701
|25.9
|%
|Underwriting income(1)
|20,121
|16,974
|3,147
|18.5
|%
|Interest expense
|(398
|)
|(40
|)
|(358
|)
|NM
|Net investment income
|4,415
|2,431
|1,984
|81.6
|%
|Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
|841
|2,029
|(1,188
|)
|(58.6
|)
|%
|Income before income taxes
|24,979
|21,394
|3,585
|16.8
|%
|Income tax expense
|6,219
|4,762
|1,457
|30.6
|%
|Net income
|$
|18,760
|$
|16,632
|$
|2,128
|12.8
|%
|Adjustments:
|Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2)
|(841
|)
|(2,029
|)
|1,188
|(58.6
|)
|%
|Expenses associated with transactions
|—
|153
|(153
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,068
|2,214
|854
|38.6
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|313
|547
|(234
|)
|(42.8
|)
|%
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
|—
|5
|(5
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Tax impact
|(214
|)
|76
|(290
|)
|(381.6
|)
|%
|Adjusted net income(1) (2)
|$
|21,086
|$
|17,598
|$
|3,488
|19.8
|%
|Key Financial and Operating Metrics
|Annualized return on equity
|19.9
|%
|17.2
|%
|Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)
|22.4
|%
|18.2
|%
|Loss ratio
|22.4
|%
|15.0
|%
|Expense ratio
|53.1
|%
|60.0
|%
|Combined ratio
|75.5
|%
|75.0
|%
|Adjusted combined ratio(1)
|71.4
|%
|70.7
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.64
|Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.68
|Catastrophe losses
|$
|1,865
|$
|(1,704
|)
|Catastrophe loss ratio(1)
|2.3
|%
|(2.5
|)
|%
|Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)
|69.2
|%
|73.2
|%
|Adjusted underwriting income(1)
|$
|23,502
|$
|19,893
|$
|3,609
|18.1
|%
|NM-Not Meaningful
(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(2)- Beginning with this earnings release, we are including the impact of net realized and unrealized losses and gains on investments as an adjustment to our net income. As this line is primarily driven by equity market fluctuations rather than our underlying business performance, we believe adding this adjustment provides a more meaningful comparison of our performance. We have also changed the prior year adjusted net income to conform to this presentation.
The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
|Year ended
|December 31,
|Percent
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Change
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
|Gross written premiums
|$
|881,868
|$
|535,175
|$
|346,693
|64.8
|%
|Ceded written premiums
|(524,575
|)
|(223,443
|)
|(301,132
|)
|134.8
|%
|Net written premiums
|357,293
|311,732
|45,561
|14.6
|%
|Net earned premiums
|316,466
|233,826
|82,640
|35.3
|%
|Commission and other income
|4,272
|3,608
|664
|18.4
|%
|Total underwriting revenue(1)
|320,738
|237,434
|83,304
|35.1
|%
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|78,672
|41,457
|37,215
|89.8
|%
|Acquisition expenses
|110,771
|95,433
|15,338
|16.1
|%
|Other underwriting expenses
|69,219
|53,723
|15,496
|28.8
|%
|Underwriting income(1)
|62,076
|46,821
|15,255
|32.6
|%
|Interest expense
|(873
|)
|(40
|)
|(833
|)
|NM
|Net investment income
|13,877
|9,080
|4,797
|52.8
|%
|Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
|(7,529
|)
|1,277
|(8,806
|)
|NM
|Income before income taxes
|67,551
|57,138
|10,413
|18.2
|%
|Income tax expense
|15,381
|11,291
|4,090
|36.2
|%
|Net income
|$
|52,170
|$
|45,847
|$
|6,323
|13.8
|%
|Adjustments:
|Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments(2)
|7,529
|(1,277
|)
|8,806
|NM
|Expenses associated with transactions
|130
|563
|(433
|)
|(76.9
|)
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense
|11,624
|5,584
|6,040
|108.2
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,255
|1,251
|4
|0.3
|%
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
|1,992
|1,704
|288
|16.9
|%
|Tax impact
|(3,366
|)
|(1,238
|)
|(2,128
|)
|171.9
|%
|Adjusted net income(1) (2)
|$
|71,334
|$
|52,434
|$
|18,900
|36.0
|%
|Key Financial and Operating Metrics
|Return on equity
|13.4
|%
|12.1
|%
|Adjusted return on equity(1)
|18.3
|%
|13.8
|%
|Loss ratio
|24.9
|%
|17.7
|%
|Expense ratio
|55.5
|%
|62.2
|%
|Combined ratio
|80.4
|%
|80.0
|%
|Adjusted combined ratio(1)
|75.6
|%
|76.1
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|2.02
|$
|1.76
|Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)
|$
|2.77
|$
|2.01
|Catastrophe losses
|$
|15,394
|$
|5,015
|Catastrophe loss ratio(1)
|4.9
|%
|2.1
|%
|Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)
|70.8
|%
|73.9
|%
|Adjusted underwriting income(1)
|$
|77,077
|$
|55,923
|$
|21,154
|37.8
|%
|NM-Not Meaningful
Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets
Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Investments:
|Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $561,580 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021)
|$
|515,064
|$
|432,682
|Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $42,352 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021)
|38,576
|33,261
|Total investments
|553,640
|465,943
|Cash and cash equivalents
|68,108
|50,284
|Restricted cash
|56
|87
|Accrued investment income
|3,777
|2,725
|Premium receivable
|159,025
|88,012
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|56,740
|55,953
|Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|35,425
|29,368
|Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|153,895
|127,947
|Ceded unearned premiums
|204,084
|58,315
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|44,582
|37,072
|Deferred tax assets, net
|10,622
|—
|Property and equipment, net
|603
|527
|Intangible assets, net
|8,261
|9,501
|Total assets
|$
|1,298,818
|$
|925,734
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|$
|25,760
|$
|21,284
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
|231,415
|173,366
|Unearned premiums
|471,314
|284,665
|Ceded premium payable
|138,495
|37,460
|Funds held under reinsurance treaty
|10,680
|10,882
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|—
|3,908
|Borrowings from credit agreements
|36,400
|—
|Total liabilities
|914,064
|531,565
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,027,467 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|333,557
|318,902
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(36,514
|)
|5,312
|Retained earnings
|87,708
|69,952
|Total stockholders’ equity
|384,754
|394,169
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,298,818
|$
|925,734
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues:
|Gross written premiums
|$
|239,117
|$
|149,908
|$
|881,868
|$
|535,175
|Ceded written premiums
|(150,466
|)
|(70,437
|)
|(524,575
|)
|(223,443
|)
|Net written premiums
|88,651
|79,471
|357,293
|311,732
|Change in unearned premiums
|(6,423
|)
|(11,631
|)
|(40,827
|)
|(77,906
|)
|Net earned premiums
|82,228
|67,840
|316,466
|233,826
|Net investment income
|4,415
|2,431
|13,877
|9,080
|Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
|841
|2,029
|(7,529
|)
|1,277
|Commission and other income
|1,143
|872
|4,272
|3,608
|Total revenues
|88,627
|73,172
|327,086
|247,791
|Expenses:
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|18,421
|10,169
|78,672
|41,457
|Acquisition expenses
|26,843
|27,284
|110,771
|95,433
|Other underwriting expenses
|17,986
|14,285
|69,219
|53,723
|Interest expense
|398
|40
|873
|40
|Total expenses
|63,648
|51,778
|259,535
|190,653
|Income before income taxes
|24,979
|21,394
|67,551
|57,138
|Income tax expense
|6,219
|4,762
|15,381
|11,291
|Net income
|18,760
|16,632
|52,170
|45,847
|Other comprehensive income, net:
|Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|6,114
|(2,790
|)
|(41,827
|)
|(7,934
|)
|Net comprehensive income
|$
|24,874
|$
|13,842
|$
|10,343
|$
|37,913
|Per Share Data:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.65
|$
|2.07
|$
|1.80
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.64
|$
|2.02
|$
|1.76
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|25,199,074
|25,419,477
|25,243,397
|25,459,514
|Diluted
|25,729,681
|26,045,213
|25,796,008
|26,111,904
Underwriting Segment Data
The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|% of
|% of
|% of
|% of
|Amount
|GWP
|Amount
|GWP
|Amount
|GWP
|Amount
|GWP
|Product
|Fronting
|$
|69,003
|28.9
|%
|$
|11,459
|7.7
|%
|$
|223,249
|25.3
|%
|$
|11,459
|2.2
|%
|Residential Earthquake
|53,808
|22.5
|%
|42,883
|28.6
|%
|213,803
|24.2
|%
|171,048
|32.0
|%
|Commercial Earthquake
|40,782
|17.1
|%
|24,500
|16.3
|%
|131,677
|14.9
|%
|90,552
|16.9
|%
|Inland Marine
|32,855
|13.7
|%
|18,077
|12.1
|%
|105,068
|11.9
|%
|57,124
|10.7
|%
|Commercial All Risk
|10,025
|4.2
|%
|8,609
|5.7
|%
|51,671
|5.9
|%
|38,640
|7.2
|%
|Casualty
|10,078
|4.2
|%
|4,080
|2.7
|%
|35,791
|4.1
|%
|9,584
|1.9
|%
|Hawaii Hurricane
|8,388
|3.5
|%
|7,377
|4.9
|%
|32,967
|3.7
|%
|30,298
|5.6
|%
|Residential Flood
|4,089
|1.7
|%
|3,218
|2.2
|%
|14,539
|1.7
|%
|11,652
|2.2
|%
|Specialty Homeowners
|(108
|)
|—
|%
|14,875
|9.9
|%
|29,959
|3.4
|%
|67,894
|12.7
|%
|Other
|10,197
|4.2
|%
|14,830
|9.9
|%
|43,144
|4.9
|%
|46,924
|8.6
|%
|Total Gross Written Premiums
|$
|239,117
|100.0
|%
|$
|149,908
|100.0
|%
|$
|881,868
|100.0
|%
|$
|535,175
|100.0
|%
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|% of
|% of
|% of
|% of
|Amount
|GWP
|Amount
|GWP
|Amount
|GWP
|Amount
|GWP
|State
|California
|$
|128,490
|53.7
|%
|$
|63,956
|42.7
|%
|$
|418,809
|47.5
|%
|$
|244,416
|45.6
|%
|Texas
|18,960
|7.9
|%
|14,729
|9.8
|%
|90,459
|10.3
|%
|62,893
|11.8
|%
|Washington
|12,436
|5.2
|%
|7,671
|5.1
|%
|41,827
|4.7
|%
|23,608
|4.4
|%
|Florida
|11,499
|4.8
|%
|8,407
|5.6
|%
|38,715
|4.4
|%
|27,386
|5.1
|%
|Hawaii
|10,428
|4.4
|%
|8,680
|5.8
|%
|40,157
|4.5
|%
|34,993
|6.5
|%
|Oregon
|7,625
|3.2
|%
|3,991
|2.7
|%
|24,108
|2.7
|%
|13,677
|2.6
|%
|Illinois
|4,215
|1.8
|%
|3,465
|2.3
|%
|17,368
|2.0
|%
|12,133
|2.3
|%
|New York
|4,109
|1.7
|%
|1,790
|1.2
|%
|12,510
|1.4
|%
|3,077
|0.6
|%
|Other
|41,355
|17.3
|%
|37,219
|24.8
|%
|197,915
|22.5
|%
|112,992
|21.1
|%
|Total Gross Written Premiums
|$
|239,117
|100.0
|%
|$
|149,908
|100.0
|%
|$
|881,868
|100.0
|%
|$
|535,175
|100.0
|%
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|% of
|% of
|% of
|% of
|Amount
|GWP
|Amount
|GWP
|Amount
|GWP
|Amount
|GWP
|Subsidiary
|PSIC
|$
|132,562
|55.4
|%
|$
|97,074
|64.8
|%
|$
|489,720
|55.5
|%
|$
|383,064
|71.6
|%
|PESIC
|106,555
|44.6
|%
|52,834
|35.2
|%
|392,148
|44.5
|%
|152,111
|28.4
|%
|Total Gross Written Premiums
|$
|239,117
|100.0
|%
|$
|149,908
|100.0
|%
|$
|881,868
|100.0
|%
|$
|535,175
|100.0
|%
Gross and net earned premiums
The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Change
|% Change
|2022
|2021
|Change
|% Change
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|Gross earned premiums
|$
|211,267
|$
|122,910
|$
|88,357
|71.9
|%
|$
|695,272
|$
|433,999
|$
|261,273
|60.2
|%
|Ceded earned premiums
|(129,039
|)
|(55,070
|)
|(73,969
|)
|134.3
|%
|(378,806
|)
|(200,173
|)
|(178,633
|)
|89.2
|%
|Net earned premiums
|$
|82,228
|$
|67,840
|$
|14,388
|21.2
|%
|$
|316,466
|$
|233,826
|$
|82,640
|35.3
|%
|Net earned premium ratio
|38.9%
|55.2%
|45.5%
|53.9%
Loss detail
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Change
|% Change
|2022
|2021
|Change
|% Change
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|Catastrophe losses
|$
|1,865
|$
|(1,704
|)
|$
|3,569
|(209.4
|)
|%
|$
|15,394
|$
|5,015
|$
|10,379
|207.0
|%
|Non-catastrophe losses
|16,556
|11,873
|4,683
|39.4
|%
|63,278
|36,442
|26,836
|73.6
|%
|Total losses and loss adjustment expenses
|$
|18,421
|$
|10,169
|$
|8,252
|81.1
|%
|$
|78,672
|$
|41,457
|$
|37,215
|89.8
|%
The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period
|$
|74,248
|$
|46,643
|$
|45,419
|$
|34,470
|Add: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, net of reinsurance, related to:
|Current year
|16,384
|10,840
|75,087
|45,042
|Prior years
|2,037
|(671
|)
|3,585
|(3,585
|)
|Total incurred
|18,421
|10,169
|78,672
|41,457
|Deduct: Loss and loss adjustment expense payments, net of reinsurance, related to:
|Current year
|7,896
|8,656
|21,658
|12,063
|Prior years
|7,253
|2,737
|24,913
|18,445
|Total payments
|15,149
|11,393
|46,571
|30,508
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period
|77,520
|45,419
|77,520
|45,419
|Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period
|153,895
|127,947
|153,895
|127,947
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period
|$
|231,415
|$
|173,366
|$
|231,415
|$
|173,366
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:
Underwriting revenue
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Total revenue
|$
|88,627
|$
|73,172
|$
|327,086
|$
|247,791
|Net investment income
|(4,415
|)
|(2,431
|)
|(13,877
|)
|(9,080
|)
|Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments
|(841
|)
|(2,029
|)
|7,529
|(1,277
|)
|Underwriting revenue
|$
|83,371
|$
|68,712
|$
|320,738
|$
|237,434
Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Income before income taxes
|$
|24,979
|$
|21,394
|$
|67,551
|$
|57,138
|Net investment income
|(4,415
|)
|(2,431
|)
|(13,877
|)
|(9,080
|)
|Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments
|(841
|)
|(2,029
|)
|7,529
|(1,277
|)
|Interest expense
|398
|40
|873
|40
|Underwriting income
|$
|20,121
|$
|16,974
|$
|62,076
|$
|46,821
|Expenses associated with transactions
|—
|153
|130
|563
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,068
|2,214
|11,624
|5,584
|Amortization of intangibles
|313
|547
|1,255
|1,251
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate
|—
|5
|1,992
|1,704
|Adjusted underwriting income
|$
|23,502
|$
|19,893
|$
|77,077
|$
|55,923
Adjusted net income
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|18,760
|$
|16,632
|$
|52,170
|$
|45,847
|Adjustments:
|Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments
|(841
|)
|(2,029
|)
|7,529
|(1,277
|)
|Expenses associated with transactions
|—
|153
|130
|563
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,068
|2,214
|11,624
|5,584
|Amortization of intangibles
|313
|547
|1,255
|1,251
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
|—
|5
|1,992
|1,704
|Tax impact
|(214
|)
|76
|(3,366
|)
|(1,238
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|21,086
|$
|17,598
|$
|71,334
|$
|52,434
Annualized adjusted return on equity
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|Annualized adjusted net income
|$
|84,344
|$
|70,392
|$
|71,334
|$
|52,434
|Average stockholders’ equity
|$
|376,299
|$
|385,973
|$
|389,461
|$
|378,941
|Annualized adjusted return on equity
|22.4
|%
|18.2
|%
|18.3
|%
|13.8
|%
Adjusted combined ratio
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|Numerator: Sum of losses, loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
|$
|62,107
|$
|50,866
|$
|254,390
|$
|187,005
|Denominator: Net earned premiums
|$
|82,228
|$
|67,840
|$
|316,466
|$
|233,826
|Combined ratio
|75.5
|%
|75.0
|%
|80.4
|%
|80.0
|%
|Adjustments to numerator:
|Expenses associated with transactions
|$
|—
|$
|(153
|)
|$
|(130
|)
|$
|(563
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(3,068
|)
|(2,214
|)
|(11,624
|)
|(5,584
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|(313
|)
|(547
|)
|(1,255
|)
|(1,251
|)
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
|—
|(5
|)
|(1,992
|)
|(1,704
|)
|Adjusted combined ratio
|71.4
|%
|70.7
|%
|75.6
|%
|76.1
|%
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|( in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|( in thousands, except shares and per share data)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|21,086
|$
|17,598
|$
|71,334
|$
|52,434
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|25,729,681
|26,045,213
|25,796,008
|26,111,904
|Diluted adjusted earnings per share
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.68
|$
|2.77
|$
|2.01
Catastrophe loss ratio
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|$
|18,421
|$
|10,169
|$
|78,672
|$
|41,457
|Denominator: Net earned premiums
|$
|82,228
|$
|67,840
|$
|316,466
|$
|233,826
|Loss ratio
|22.4
|%
|15.0
|%
|24.9
|%
|17.7
|%
|Numerator: Catastrophe losses
|$
|1,865
|$
|(1,704
|)
|$
|15,394
|$
|5,015
|Denominator: Net earned premiums
|$
|82,228
|$
|67,840
|$
|316,466
|$
|233,826
|Catastrophe loss ratio
|2.3
|%
|(2.5
|)
|%
|4.9
|%
|2.1
|%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
|Three Months Ended
|Year ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
|$
|62,107
|$
|50,866
|$
|254,390
|$
|187,005
|Denominator: Net earned premiums
|$
|82,228
|$
|67,840
|$
|316,466
|$
|233,826
|Combined ratio
|75.5
|%
|75.0
|%
|80.4
|%
|80.0
|%
|Adjustments to numerator:
|Expenses associated with transactions
|$
|—
|$
|(153
|)
|$
|(130
|)
|$
|(563
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(3,068
|)
|(2,214
|)
|(11,624
|)
|(5,584
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|(313
|)
|(547
|)
|(1,255
|)
|(1,251
|)
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
|—
|(5
|)
|(1,992
|)
|(1,704
|)
|Catastrophe losses
|(1,865
|)
|1,704
|(15,394
|)
|(5,015
|)
|Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
|69.2
|%
|73.2
|%
|70.8
|%
|73.9
|%
Tangible Stockholders’ equity
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(in thousands)
|Stockholders’ equity
|$
|384,754
|$
|394,169
|Intangible assets
|(8,261
|)
|(9,501
|)
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|376,493
|$
|384,668
- Kadant Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results - February 15, 2023
- The Open and Affirming Coalition of the United Church of Christ Names First Black Female Executive Director in Its 51-Year History - February 15, 2023
- Compass Diversified Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Information - February 15, 2023