LA JOLLA, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today released its annual Sustainability & Citizenship Report, which provides an update on the progress related to specific Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals achieved by the Company during 2022, and outlines Palomar’s ongoing series of initiatives for 2023.

“I am proud of Palomar’s further advancement of our ESG mission, which is documented in our recently released Sustainability & Citizenship Report,” commented Mac Armstrong, Palomar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered on our promise of transparency and the execution of ESG initiatives that we believe are important to all our stakeholders. Furthermore, this report establishes our full set of ESG priorities for 2023 as we enhance and refine our ESG commitment. Our collective ESG objectives strengthen our organization and by extension the American communities we serve.”

Highlights from the 2022 Report:

Completed first third-party assessment of the Company’s carbon footprint;

Implemented further data disclosures of workforce and board diversity (forty percent of the Company’s team members represent identified members of underrepresented communities);

Commenced initiative to garner diverse partnerships with the Big “I” and National African American Insurance Association as an effort to further promote insurance agent and broker diversity;

Continued partnership with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during and after disasters and crises;

Commitment that no less than 2% of the company’s investment portfolio be comprised of ‘green’ investments.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

