Palouse Capital Management, Inc.’s Small/Mid Value Strategy Receives “PSN Top Guns” Recognition

SPOKANE, Wash., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palouse Capital Management, Inc.’s Small/Mid Value Strategy earned recognition as a top performer in the one star US Small-Mid Value Universe on the “PSN Top Guns” list for the quarterly period ending December 31, 2019. This strategy ranked #1 nationally for 4Q19 in its respective peer group. Additionally, this strategy was recognized in the two star US Small-Mid Value Universe for its annual return, also ending 4Q19. This strategy ranked #5 nationally in its peer group. Investment strategies receiving PSN Top Guns honors reflect the top ten performers in over 50 style universes and six “star categories” (PSN’s star categories differ from each other based on longevity, risk and adherence to investment styles). The PSN Top Guns List is a quarterly ranking of investment managers and is used by institutional asset managers and investors nationally.

Bryn Harman, Palouse Capital’s Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for the Small/Mid Value Strategy, stated, “We are very proud to again receive PSN’s recognition of our efforts with our Small/Mid Value Strategy. I have been the portfolio manager for this strategy since its inception on 11/01/2011, and this is the seventh time we have received “PSN Top Gun” recognition for it. I attribute this success to our disciplined fundamental value investment approach applied across all market cap ranges.”

About Palouse Capital Management, Inc.

Palouse Capital Management, Inc. is a boutique asset management firm founded in 1994 provides active asset management nationally to high net worth individuals, foundations, endowments, corporations and public funds. The firm’s fundamental value philosophy is consistently applied across three core equity strategies: Large-Cap Value Total Return, Large-Cap Value and Small/Mid Value. The firm also offers a Diversified Income Strategy for clients seeking income from diversified asset classes, which may include fixed income securities, common equities, preferred stock, REITS, and other income producing securities. For more information, please visit: www.palousecap.com.

Contact information:

Bryn Harman, CFA

Chief Investment Officer & Chief Executive Officer

Palouse Capital Management, Inc.

Past performance and PSN rankings/awards are not indicative of, nor a guarantee of future results.

All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. This information is not intended to be used as the primary basis of investment decisions nor should it be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any specific investor. PCM’s Diversified Income strategy utilizes a blend of various income producing securities that may include, but is not limited to U.S. government treasuries and agencies, corporate bonds, high yield bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks, common stock with stable and growing dividends, specialty exchange traded funds, and real estate investment trusts. While PCM’s Diversified Income Strategy is classified by PSN in the US Balanced universe due to its ability to invest in fixed income securities, this strategy allows for flexibility to tactically allocate among asset classes in order to seek the best relative value in the market environment. The income generated by the securities held in this strategy may decline; there is no guarantee that dividend-paying securities will continue to pay dividends. This strategy may include investments in lower quality, higher yielding fixed income securities which may be subject to greater price fluctuation than higher quality fixed income securities. The ratings assigned to PCM’s strategies may not be representative of any individual client’s experience because the ratings are based on the average of all the clients invested in each strategy. Additional information regarding the services provided by PCM is available in Form ADV Part 2A. A list of composite descriptions and presentations are available upon request.

PSN is an investment manager database and a division of Informa Investment Solutions. The PSN universes were created using information collected from over 2000 firms through PSN investment manager questionnaires (of which PCM participates) and uses only gross of fees returns. The use of net of fees returns may have changed the rankings. PCM does not pay to participate in the database. PSN information is intended for use by qualified investment professionals. A 6 star rating is the highest possible rating. The 2 star category: these top performers are strictly based on returns for a one year period. The 1 star category: these top performers are strictly based on quarterly returns. For more information, go to www.informais.com