‘Pam, pam, pam’: Hong Kong police open fire, wounding protester

Hong Kong police opened fire and hit at least one protester on Monday, witnesses and media reports said, as chaos erupted across the city a day after officers fired tear gas to break up demonstrations that are entering their sixth month.
