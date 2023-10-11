Mortgage Banker Magazine recognizes her drive for excellence and major industry contributions

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pamela Hamrick, President of Incenter Diligence Solutions, has been honored by Mortgage Banker Magazine as one of the most “Powerful Women of Mortgage Banking.” She is among 11 innovative leaders being celebrated in the October magazine issue.

Building on more than 35 years of industry achievements, Ms. Hamrick stewards a national firm specializing in due diligence, quality control and document management services for lenders, investors and those buying and selling mortgage servicing rights (MSRs). Before taking on this role in 2022, she served as Senior Vice President of Operations for Lending.com and First Financial Services.

Ms. Hamrick’s dedication to excellence, her collaborative, team-oriented focus, and her drive to become expert in all facets of mortgage operations all helped her earn this recognition.

“I am honored that Mortgage Banker included me among so many trailblazers,” she said. “There are now a large number of women who have risen to senior-level positions and are focused on opening doors for their peers. Their influence is accelerating the rise of other high-potential women.”

“I’m so proud of our parent company, Incenter Lender Services, for championing women, as well. Currently, two-thirds of the firms within our national family of companies have a woman President,” she added.

For additional information on Pamela Hamrick, see page 40 of Mortgage Banker’s October issue here.

About Incenter Diligence Solutions

Incenter Diligence Solutions provides due diligence, quality control and document management services for the mortgage industry—enabling originators and investors to streamline operations, reduce risks, and capitalize on growth opportunities with speed and agility. The firm, which also specializes in supporting the MSR trading ecosystem, tailors its review scope and document delivery services to clients’ unique requirements. For more information on Incenter Diligence, a Rating Agency approved, third-party review firm, see incenterdiligence.com.

About Incenter Lender Services

Incenter Lender Services is a family of companies committed to helping lending and depository institutions maximize their financial and operational performance and leverage new pathways to growth. Incenter’s services and innovative fintech offerings include capital markets, loan diligence, student lending, insurance, property tax, and marketing solutions. More information is available at incenterls.com .

