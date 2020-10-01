Pamela Lavan’s book makes girls of all ages laugh at situations boys will find themselves in

‘Not For The Boys: Preteen edition’ has 19 stories and over 500 pages of girls fun and imagination

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, England, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pamala Lavan wanted to write a book built around the premise that the majority of boys do not like acting in a girly way. This objective led her to come up with “Not For The Boys: Preteen edition” (published by AuthorHouse UK), a book that should make girls of all ages laugh and giggle.

This book contains 19 imaginary stories of boys who find themselves gradually brought under their sister’s thumbs and finding themselves in more and more embarrassing girly situations. The main story is of 7-year-old Pam and her big bully brother Tom 8, who is a right MCP (thinking only girls help their mommies with housework) This story is split up into 10 sub stories parts B to J with Pam making Tom do and say more and more embarrassing things. There are another nine stories of girls and their brothers or neighbors who take control and have lots of fun and laughter.

“The stories in this book are all made up, but should make you laugh while you imagine your brother, cousin, boy next door or from school being put in the precarious situations and under control of the girls,” Lavan says. “It is aimed at girls with brothers – younger or older, but could hold for boys in your street or next door or even for older girls with boyfriends to have lots of fun.”

“Not For The Boys: Preteen edition” hopes to make readers laugh and giggle while they think of their brothers in the same situations as some of the boys in the book. Readers may visit www.nftbbooks.com for more information and offers like a free 80+ page preview of the book as an e-book/PDF file. They can also get a personalized edition of the e-book/PDF file with their own name on the front cover. This website has some funny stories as well. It also offers other merchandise like shopping bags with unusual messages.

“Not For The Boys: Preteen edition”

By Pamala Lavan

Softcover | 8.25 x 11in | 402 pages | ISBN 9781728396569

E-Book | 402 pages | ISBN 9781728396576

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Pamala Lavan grew up with an older MCP (male chauvinist) brother who was a bully to her and thought housework was a woman’s work and left all of it to her and her mom. Their mom tried to get him to help but he was nasty and just swore at both of them at the mere suggestion. It was only when she was in her 30s or so, that she spoke to a girlfriend who told her of how she brought her young brother to heal, when he was getting out of control. Lavan then started writing these stories, which expanded into many funny situations for boys and their sisters and mothers.

