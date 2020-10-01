Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pamela Lavan’s book makes girls of all ages laugh at situations boys will find themselves in

Pamela Lavan’s book makes girls of all ages laugh at situations boys will find themselves in

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

‘Not For The Boys: Preteen edition’ has 19 stories and over 500 pages of girls fun and imagination

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, England, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pamala Lavan wanted to write a book built around the premise that the majority of boys do not like acting in a girly way. This objective led her to come up with “Not For The Boys: Preteen edition” (published by AuthorHouse UK), a book that should make girls of all ages laugh and giggle.

 

This book contains 19 imaginary stories of boys who find themselves gradually brought under their sister’s thumbs and finding themselves in more and more embarrassing girly situations. The main story is of 7-year-old Pam and her big bully brother Tom 8, who is a right MCP (thinking only girls help their mommies with housework) This story is split up into 10 sub stories parts B to J with Pam making Tom do and say more and more embarrassing things. There are another nine stories of girls and their brothers or neighbors who take control and have lots of fun and laughter.

 

“The stories in this book are all made up, but should make you laugh while you imagine your brother, cousin, boy next door or from school being put in the precarious situations and under control of the girls,” Lavan says. “It is aimed at girls with brothers – younger or older, but could hold for boys in your street or next door or even for older girls with boyfriends to have lots of fun.”

 

“Not For The Boys: Preteen edition” hopes to make readers laugh and giggle while they think of their brothers in the same situations as some of the boys in the book. Readers may visit www.nftbbooks.com  for more information and offers like a free 80+ page preview of the book as an e-book/PDF file. They can also get a personalized edition of the e-book/PDF file with their own name on the front cover. This website has some funny stories as well. It also offers other merchandise like shopping bags with unusual messages.

 

“Not For The Boys: Preteen edition”

By Pamala Lavan

Softcover | 8.25 x 11in | 402 pages | ISBN 9781728396569

E-Book | 402 pages | ISBN 9781728396576

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Pamala Lavan grew up with an older MCP (male chauvinist) brother who was a bully to her and thought housework was a woman’s work and left all of it to her and her mom.  Their mom tried to get him to help but he was nasty and just swore at both of them at the mere suggestion.  It was only when she was in her 30s or so, that she spoke to a girlfriend who told her of how she brought her young brother to heal, when he was getting out of control. Lavan then started writing these stories, which expanded into many funny situations for boys and their sisters and mothers. 

 

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
AuthorHouseUK
0-800-014-8641
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.