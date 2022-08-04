Pampered Chef Leads Direct Selling Innovation in Canada, Winning Industry Innovation Award for Their New Virtual Party Platform

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pampered Chef was recently honoured by the Direct Sellers Association of Canada with the 2022 Industry Innovation Award for its new digital platform, Table .

The 2022 awards were celebrated at the Direct Sellers Association of Canada’s annual conference in The Blue Mountains, Ontario. The awards honour organisations for their outstanding contributions to the direct selling industry in Canada, and the Industry Innovation Award recognizes the implementation of a program or service unique to the Canadian direct selling industry by a DSA member company.

Table is a virtual party platform that enables Pampered Chef consultants to host customised virtual cooking parties that deliver a highly visual, immersive experience with content designed to improve a consumer’s mealtime journey. The interactive platform is a first for the industry, combining a virtual kitchen experience, social connection, live video engagement and a customised content feed for an innovative, first-class virtual experience designed exclusively for Pampered Chef consultants and customers.

“During the pandemic, our consultants were increasingly using a variety of third party social platforms and digital tools to engage their audiences virtually, but they wanted their own place to party; a place designed to meet the specific needs of their businesses and their customers,” said Shiv Dutt, Vice President of Experience Innovation for Pampered Chef. “We’re proud to say that Table offers the modern digital version of the cooking party experience created by Pampered Chef founder Doris Christopher, that provides meaningful mealtime solutions for customers.”

Table provides Pampered Chef consultants with the resources to offer virtual, interactive experiences with full integration with the company’s suite of robust content tools for a wholly owned, seamless, connected brand experience.



ABOUT PAMPERED CHEF

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational mealtime solutions delivered by a community of 65,000 kitchen consultants. For more than 40 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around his or her own lifestyle, goals and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef.ca and follow @PamperedChefCanada on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION AWARDS

The Direct Sellers Association Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate the achievements within the direct selling industry in Canada. Whether to empower independent sales consultants, recognize the efforts of up-and-coming companies or to celebrate the companies and individuals who support their communities, the DSA Awards help promote direct selling as an industry that helps people create better lives. The awards are presented during the DSA Canada Conference held annually in June.

