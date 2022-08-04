Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pampered Chef Leads Direct Selling Innovation in Canada, Winning Industry Innovation Award for Their New Virtual Party Platform

Pampered Chef Leads Direct Selling Innovation in Canada, Winning Industry Innovation Award for Their New Virtual Party Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pampered Chef was recently honoured by the Direct Sellers Association of Canada with the 2022 Industry Innovation Award for its new digital platform, Table.

The 2022 awards were celebrated at the Direct Sellers Association of Canada’s annual conference in The Blue Mountains, Ontario. The awards honour organisations for their outstanding contributions to the direct selling industry in Canada, and the Industry Innovation Award recognizes the implementation of a program or service unique to the Canadian direct selling industry by a DSA member company.

Table is a virtual party platform that enables Pampered Chef consultants to host customised virtual cooking parties that deliver a highly visual, immersive experience with content designed to improve a consumer’s mealtime journey. The interactive platform is a first for the industry, combining a virtual kitchen experience, social connection, live video engagement and a customised content feed for an innovative, first-class virtual experience designed exclusively for Pampered Chef consultants and customers.

“During the pandemic, our consultants were increasingly using a variety of third party social platforms and digital tools to engage their audiences virtually, but they wanted their own place to party; a place designed to meet the specific needs of their businesses and their customers,” said Shiv Dutt, Vice President of Experience Innovation for Pampered Chef. “We’re proud to say that Table offers the modern digital version of the cooking party experience created by Pampered Chef founder Doris Christopher, that provides meaningful mealtime solutions for customers.”

Table provides Pampered Chef consultants with the resources to offer virtual, interactive experiences with full integration with the company’s suite of robust content tools for a wholly owned, seamless, connected brand experience.
  
ABOUT PAMPERED CHEF

Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational mealtime solutions delivered by a community of 65,000 kitchen consultants. For more than 40 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around his or her own lifestyle, goals and passions. For more information visit PamperedChef.ca and follow @PamperedChefCanada on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT THE DIRECT SELLING ASSOCIATION AWARDS

The Direct Sellers Association Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate the achievements within the direct selling industry in Canada. Whether to empower independent sales consultants, recognize the efforts of up-and-coming companies or to celebrate the companies and individuals who support their communities, the DSA Awards help promote direct selling as an industry that helps people create better lives. The awards are presented during the DSA Canada Conference held annually in June.

Media Contact: Andria Rosell, Hello@JuniprPublicRelations.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.