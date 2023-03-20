BERWYN, Pa., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Panavance Therapeutics Inc. (“Panavance” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing the development of a novel oncology therapeutic intended to improve the effectiveness of cancer treatments and quality of life for the patients that receive them, today announced that an abstract regarding the Company’s tumor cell selective and broadly active small molecule with a unique mechanism of action, GP-2250 (misetionamide), has been selected for poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place April 14-19, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Mechanisms and rational combinations with GP-2250, a novel oxathiazine derivative, in ovarian cancer

Track: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session: PO.ET09.02 – Novel Antitumor Agents 2

Abstract Number: 1865 / 4

Presenter: Mark S. Kim, Ph.D., Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, Division of Surgery, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Date and Time: April 16, 2023, 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Section 18

About Panavance Therapeutics

Panavance Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel oncology platform focused on improving the outcomes and quality of life for patients. Panavance, a US Delaware company, is located in Berwyn, PA. It was founded in 2021 and is a subsidiary of Swiss privately held Ed. Geistlich Söhne AG für Chemische Industrie. Panavance’s lead program, misetionamide (also known as GP-2250), is a tumor cell selective and broadly active small molecule with a unique dual mechanism of action of selectively disrupting the energy metabolism of cancer cells leading to cancer cell death as well as impacting nuclear factor-κB (“NFκB”) which effects cancer cells’ ability for protein and DNA, transcription thereby restricting cancer cell growth and proliferation. The Company is advancing towards the initiation of two registration directed clinical studies expected to start in early 2024: a Phase 2/3 study of GP-2250 for the treatment of ovarian cancer in combination with leading anti-cancer agents and a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial as a first-line maintenance therapy for non-BRCA mutated pancreatic cancer patients, a population for which there are no FDA approved agents. GP-2250’s unique mechanism of action and extensive preclinical data supports broad oncology utility with the potential to be effective in additional indications, including melanoma, squamous cell, breast and colorectal cancers.

