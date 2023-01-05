Live video webcast on Wednesday, January 18th at 1:00 PM ET

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Panavance Therapeutics Inc. (“Panavance” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing the development of a novel oncology therapeutic intended to improve the effectiveness of cancer treatments and quality of life for the patients that receive them, today announced that Greg Bosch, Chairman and CEO of Panavance Therapeutics will present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section of the Resources page on the Company’s website (www.panavance.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Panavance Therapeutics

Panavance Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel oncology platform focused on improving the effectiveness of cancer treatments and quality of life for patients. The Company, located in Berwyn, PA was founded in 2021 and continues to be funded by Avensis Pharma AG, a subsidiary of Swiss privately held Ed. Geistlich Söhne AG für Chemische Industrie. Panavance’s lead program, GP-2250, is a tumor cell selective and broadly active small molecule with a unique mechanism of action designed to disrupt energy metabolism, resulting in cancer cell death. GP-2250 is currently in a Phase 1 trial in pancreatic cancer patients. The Company is advancing towards a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, as a first-line maintenance therapy for pancreatic cancer in non-BRCA mutation patients, a population for which there are no FDA approved agents. Additionally, GP-2250 is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer in combination with leading anti-cancer agents based on promising preclinical data. The Company expects to initiate a potential registration directed Phase 2 clinical study in ovarian cancer. The pancreatic and ovarian cancer studies are expected to start in late 2023 / early 2024. GP-2250 has broad oncology applications and has the potential to be effective in additional indications, including melanoma, squamous cell, breast and colorectal cancers.

