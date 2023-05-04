MINNEAPOLIS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical stage company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs, today provides a business update and reports financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. As previously announced, management is hosting an earnings call today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Q1 2023 and Recent Highlights

Poster presentation highlighting the results for ivospemin (SBP-101) as a polyamine metabolism modulator in ovarian cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), which took place April 14-19, 2023.

Announced the first patient enrolled in a Phase II double-blind, randomized study to evaluate CPP-1X-T (eflornithine tablets) for recent onset type 1 diabetes.

Regained the North American rights to develop and commercialize Flynpovi tm (the combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac) in patients with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP).

(the combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac) in patients with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). Announced that abstracts about CPP-1X (also known as DFMO or eflornithine) research, have been accepted for poster presentations at the Immunology of Diabetes Society (IDS) meeting, which will be held May 23-27, 2023 and at the Endocrine Society meeting, which will be held June 15-18, 2023.

Entered into a new research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The collaboration is intended to expand the development of Panbela’s investigative agent ivospemin (SBP-101).

Announced issuance of a new patent in Japan for claims of a novel process to produce SBP-101.

Enrolled its first patient in South Korea for the ASPIRE global clinical trial in the first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Closed a registered public offering for gross proceeds of $15 million.

European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products issued the Adoption of Commission Implementing Decision relating to the designation of ivospemin (SBP-101) as an orphan medicinal product in combination with gemcitabine and nab-Paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA).

Started Phase II trial of CPP-1X-T for recent onset type I diabetes, in collaboration with Indiana University School of Medicine and JDRF.

“So far in 2023, we have advanced our pipeline, which continues to be mainly funded through partnerships,” said Jennifer K. Simpson, PhD, MSN, CRNP, President & Chief Executive Officer of Panbela. “Milestones achieved included first patient enrolled in our phase II trial of CPP-1X-T for recent onset type I diabetes, in collaboration with Indiana University School of Medicine and JDRF, EMA orphan medicinal approval for SBP-101 in pancreatic cancer and first patient enrolled in South Korea for our ASPIRE trial for registration in pancreatic cancer. Additionally, we strengthened our balance sheet with a $15 million public offering in January. Looking ahead, we expect a steady cadence of milestones to maximize shareholder value.”

First Quarter ended March 31, 2023 Financial Results

General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily due to reduced legal and financial advisory costs.

Research and development expenses were $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is due primarily to costs associated with the ASPIRE clinical trial.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $5.1 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.7 million, or $10.91 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Total cash was $5.2 million as of March 31, 2023. Total current assets were $7.8 million and current liabilities were $9.7 million as of the same date. Notes payable, plus accrued interest, on the balance sheet, the result of the acquisition of CPP, totaled approximately $5.2 million. The current portion of the notes payable plus accrued interest totaled approximately $1.0 million.

About Panbela’s Pipeline

The pipeline consists of assets currently in clinical trials with an initial focus on familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer prevention and ovarian cancer. The combined development programs have a steady cadence of anticipated catalysts with programs ranging from pre-clinical to registration studies.

Ivospemin (SBP-101)

Ivospemin is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI) by exploiting an observed high affinity of the compound for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other tumors. It has shown signals of tumor growth inhibition in clinical studies of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, demonstrating a median overall survival (OS) of 14.6 months and an objective response rate (ORR) of 48%, both exceeding what is typical for the standard of care of gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel suggesting potential complementary activity with the existing FDA-approved standard chemotherapy regimen. In data evaluated from clinical studies to date, ivospemin has not shown exacerbation of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy, which can be chemotherapy-related adverse events. Serious visual adverse events have been evaluated and patients with a history of retinopathy or at risk of retinal detachment will be excluded from future SBP-101 studies. The safety data and PMI profile observed in the previous Panbela-sponsored clinical trials provide support for continued evaluation of ivospemin in the ASPIRE trial.

Flynpovi™

Flynpovi is a combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac with a dual mechanism inhibiting polyamine synthesis and increasing polyamine export and catabolism. In a Phase III clinical trial in patients with sporadic large bowel polyps, the combination prevented > 90% subsequent pre-cancerous sporadic adenomas versus placebo. Focusing on FAP patients with lower gastrointestinal tract anatomy in the recent Phase III trial comparing Flynpovi to single agent eflornithine and single agent sulindac, FAP patients with lower GI anatomy (patients with an intact colon, retained rectum or surgical pouch), showed statistically significant benefit compared to both single agents (p≤0.02) in delaying surgical events in the lower GI for up to four years. The safety profile for Flynpovi did not significantly differ from the single agents and supports the continued evaluation of Flynpovi for FAP.

CPP-1X

CPP-1X (eflornithine) is being developed as a single agent tablet or high dose powder sachet for several indications including prevention of gastric cancer, treatment of neuroblastoma and recent onset Type 1 diabetes. Preclinical studies as well as Phase I or Phase II investigator-initiated trials suggest that CPP-1X treatment may be well-tolerated and has potential activity.

About Panbela

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. Panbela’s lead assets are Ivospemin (SBP-101) and Flynpovi. Further information can be found at www.panbela.com . Panbela’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “PBLA”.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Percent Change Operating expenses: General and administrative $ 1,352 $ 1,796 -24.7 % Research and development 3,508 2,208 58.9 % Operating loss (4,860 ) (4,004 ) 21.4 % Other income (expense): Interest income 16 1 1500.0 % Interest expense (102 ) (3 ) 3300.0 % Other income (expense) (167 ) 311 -153.7 % Total other income (expense) (253 ) 309 -181.9 % Loss before income tax benefit (5,113 ) (3,695 ) 38.4 % Income tax benefit – 29 -100.0 % Net loss (5,113 ) (3,666 ) 39.5 % Foreign currency translation adjustment 163 (299 ) -154.5 % Comprehensive Loss $ (4,950 ) $ (3,965 ) 24.8 % Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.65 ) $ (10.91 ) -94.0 % Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 7,821,556 336,011 2227.8 %

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,235 $ 1,285 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,549 443 Income tax receivable 49 49 Total current assets 7,833 1,777 Deposits held for clinical trial costs 8,642 3,201 Total assets $ 16,475 $ 4,978 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,341 $ 2,865 Accrued expenses 1,363 2,993 Accrued interest payable 42 325 Note payable – 650 Debt, current portion 1,000 1,000 Total current liabilities 9,746 7,833 Debt, net of current portion 4,194 5,194 Total non current liabilities 4,194 5,194 Total liabilities 13,940 13,027 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 – – Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized; 16,089,316 and 1,049,644 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 16 1 Additional paid-in capital 97,804 82,285 Accumulated deficit (96,207 ) (91,094 ) Accumulated comprehensive income 922 759 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 2,535 (8,049 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 16,475 $ 4,978

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In thousands)