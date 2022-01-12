PandaDoc earns multiple honors in the 2022 TrustRadius “Best of” Awards

All-in-one document workflow and eSignature provider recognized in three of the most vital areas of the customer experience including Best Relationship, Best Feature Set and Best Value

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document workflow automation platform, today announced that it has been recognized by TrustRadius with three honors in the 2022 TrustRadius Best of Awards, including Best Relationship Award, Best Feature Set Award and Best Value Award in the Electronic Signature software category.

The top three products in each software category are recognized as winners. The top three in each category are determined using data from questions regarding the percentage of respondents who are happy with the product’s Feature Set, Value for Price, Would Buy Again, Implementation Expectations, and Sales and Marketing Promises.

“These honors are particularly meaningful because they are based on real customer experiences and feedback,” said Mikita Mikado, CEO and co-founder of PandaDoc. “We’ve worked hard to develop a strong relationship with our customers and we’re proud to have earned their confidence as their trusted solution for eSignature and management of business documents.”

With powerful document workflow automation and eSign capabilities, fast-growing businesses use PandaDoc’s all-in-one solution to rapidly digitize document processes and deliver secure and professional documents. The company’s “forever free” eSign product is leveraged by hundreds of thousands of new users across industries.

One recent customer review on TrustRadius states, “If you need to quickly create attractive proposals, legally binding signed documents and keep track of a sales flow, PandaDoc is for you…as you scale up its feature set gets far more attractive, such as having pre-set blocks of content you can create to quickly drop in and customize your templates. It’s made us far faster, better at closing deals, and looking professional the whole time.” – Small business owner

To win a TrustRadius Best of Award, each organization had to receive at least 10 TrustRadius reviews from July to November. Winners are ranked in the top three positions of their category by the percentage of positive responses earned. Extra vetting and analysis when needed were performed by the TrustRadius research team.

To learn more about PandaDoc, visit www.PandaDoc.com .

About PandaDoc

Since its founding in 2013, PandaDoc has been on a mission to empower growing businesses to thrive by taking the work out of document workflows. PandaDoc provides an all-in-one document workflow automation platform with eSignature capabilities. PandaDoc helps fast-scaling teams accelerate the ability to create, manage and sign digital documents, including proposals, quotes and contracts and more. More than 30,000 customers are using PandaDoc to improve document workflow, insights and speed while providing an amazing experience for the end users. PandaDoc is backed by leading venture firms and corporate investors, including Altos Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, One Peak Partners, M12 (Microsoft), and HubSpot. PandaDoc is proudly a remote-first global company.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

CONTACT: Media contact: Amanda Tsang Amanda.Tsang@PandaDoc.com