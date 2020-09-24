Breaking News
PandaDoc Earns TrustRadius 2020 Tech Cares Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PandaDoc, the leading all-in-one document automation software, today announced that it has been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2020 Tech Cares Award. This award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide their communities, clients, and front line workers with support during the COVID-19 crisis.

PandaDoc launched its Free eSign product in response to the pandemic to help businesses keep their doors open and deals coming in through the COVID-19 crisis. The forever free product allows companies to upload, send and collect signatures on an unlimited number of documents for an unlimited number of users.

“When the pandemic hit, the sudden inability to operate an organization in person was devastating to businesses of all sizes, as well as government institutions, school districts, nonprofits, even hospitals. We felt called to help those who needed support, especially small businesses that were disproportionately affected by the shutdowns,” said Shawn Herring, VP of Marketing at PandaDoc. “Electronic signatures have always been an essential part of our all-in-one document management software and we knew they would be essential to help keep business doors open for many. We’re honored to accept this award that recognizes the work done by our team to launch Free eSign quickly and help tens of thousands of customers.”

To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated above and beyond caring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone was welcome to nominate an organization for this award, including those who work for or with the company. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team. In addition to nominations, the Tech Cares Award was also given on the basis of reviewer feedback on TrustRadius. Organizations whose reviews clearly illustrated how much they care during this crisis have also been recognized.

“We are excited to announce our first-ever Tech Cares Award Winners,” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “This pandemic isn’t just a test of fortitude. It’s an opportunity to distinguish yourself. We have been completely inspired by the way the B2B technology industry responded to COVID-19. So many companies pivoted with grace, leading to many of them standing out in our minds as major community contributors during this time. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider their example when deciding how we ourselves can find new ways to give back.”

About PandaDoc:
Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, 20,000+ customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, revenue teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience. For more information, visit www.pandadoc.com.

About TrustRadius:
TrustRadius is the fastest growing, most trusted customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over 1 million B2B technology buyers use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

