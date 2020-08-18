PandaDoc Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document automation software, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year category in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Whether in the office or working remotely from home, we continue to place great value in supporting our employees and fostering a true team connection,” said Mikita Mikado, CEO and Co-founder of PandaDoc. “We’re incredibly proud of our company culture that makes PandaDoc a great place to work and we’re honored by this recognition that reinforces our dedication and commitment to our Pandas.”

PandaDoc was nominated in the Employer of the Year category for the computer software industry with more than 340 employees. As a global company with offices in San Francisco, St. Petersburg, Fl., Manila, and Minsk, Belarus, PandaDoc is accelerating its company momentum with continued investments in employee growth.

More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, and Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others. Especially popular were six free-to-enter COVID-19 Response categories.

“In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who – during the crises we’ve confronted this year – continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021,” said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be conferred upon the winners during a virtual awards ceremony on November 5. Registration for the ceremony is now open . Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR .

To learn more about PandaDoc, visit PandaDoc.com.

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, 20,000+ customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, revenue teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.