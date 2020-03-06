SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PandaDoc , the leading document automation software for small and medium-sized businesses, is excited to share that it has been named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites * for February 2020. Gartner defines CPQ as suites that enable sales organizations to automate and optimize the creation of quotes and orders for complex, configurable products or services. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using PandaDoc.

Sales teams use PandaDoc to improve deal workflow, insights, and speed while delivering an amazing buying experience. Over 17,000 customers use PandaDoc all-in-one document automation software to streamline the process to create, approve, and eSign proposals, quotes, and contracts.

Customer reviews that contributed to the distinction include:

“Pаndаdос іs аllоwіng us tо сlоse mоre wоrk, fаster thаn we ever hаve. Wіth аn аverаge turnаrоund tіme оf аbоut 20 mіnutes аnd аn аverаge соntrасt sіgn tіme оf 3 dаys, іt beаts the оne hоur turnаrоund аnd 7 dаy sіgnаture рrосess we used tо hаve! It аlsо іntegrаtes very seаmlessly wіth оur mаrketіng sоftwаre & CRM, Hubsроt — аllоwіng us tо trасk deаls аnd рrоgress thrоughоut the рrоsрeсts lіfeсyсle. All оf thаt соmbіned hаs аttrіbuted tо оur busіness, Flіght Medіа, сlоsіng 200% mоre busіness thаn we рrevіоusly dіd, usіng оld, оutdаted рrороsаls thаt tооk FOREVER tо сreаte аnd FOREVER tо get sіgned. Thаnk yоu, PаndаDос. Yоu’ve mаde оur lіves muсh eаsіer. (And weаlthіer)”– Customer relationship manager in the manufacturing industry “Wіth thе hеlр оf thе PаndаDос рlаtfоrm, wе hаvе асhіеvеd sіgnіfісаnt rеsults іn thе іmрrоvеmеnt оf оur wоrkіng strаtеgіеs аnd wауs оf рrоjесt соnduсtіng. Fоr іnstаnсе, thе fіrst аnd rеаllу еssеntіаl іmрrоvеmеnt wаs а rеduсtіоn оf tіmе sреnt оn сrеаtіng dосumеnts bу 40%. Bеsіdеs, wе hаvе іnсrеаsеd іn аvеrаgе соntrасt vаluеs bу 18%.”– Senior software developer in the retail industry

“We take great pride in being named a Customers’ Choice for CPQ,” said Sergey Barysiuk, CTO and co-founder at PandaDoc. “We’re committed to helping sales teams accelerate deals so they can close more. We’re honored to receive this validation from customers who have experienced measurable improvements to their workflow that has led to more wins.”

*Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, over 17,000 customers use PandaDoc for its powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, sales teams improve deal workflow, insights, and speed while delivering an amazing buying experience. For more information, please visit www.PandaDoc.com.

