PandaDoc Named a Leader in G2.com Grids for E-Signature, Proposal, Contract Management and Document Generation Software Categories

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Real Users Rank PandaDoc as #1 in Proposal, Contract Management, and Document Generation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PandaDoc, the leading all-in-one document automation software, today was again recognized as the #1 vendor in G2’s Winter 2020 Grids for Proposal, Contract Management and Document Generation Software Categories. PandaDoc is also ranked as a Leader in the overall E-Signatures category. These rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and draw from reviews by verified users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

“Our customers are central to our mission as we continue to grow the company and evolve our product. That’s why this continued validation from our customers is such an honor,” said Mikita Mikado, co-founder and CEO of PandaDoc. “We’re also proud to see such strong customer support for Free eSign, which has helped so many businesses during these uncertain times.”

With over 23,000 customers and hundreds of thousands users of the Free eSign product, PandaDoc has become an essential tool for businesses of all sizes, across many different industries. From fast-growing revenue teams, to fast-moving teams in human resources, legal, and IT, the PandaDoc all-in-one document automation software helps to improve productivity and get business documents and deals signed fast.

Real customer reviews that contributed to these rankings include:

  • “PandaDoc is killing the competition with its features and price point. If you’re in the market looking for a tool to help you with managing contracts with the in-built functionality of e-signature, do not look elsewhere. PandaDoc is the all-in-one tool that’ll help you maximize your efficiency in terms of management of your letters/invoices/bills and keep a log of everything for anytime you might need it. Also, the certificate of digital signature makes it legally binding and saves you the hassle of manual signature and bonds. And it’s all super secure. The website is SSL encrypted and the data storage is SOC2 attested. Also, it helps you with customized branding and allows payment gateways to be linked in. Go ahead with it and you’ll see the advantages from day one.” – Business Operations, Mid-market
  • “Excellent user-friendly software: simple, intuitive and very helpful! I like how easy it is to design templates and how easy it is for the recipients to sign them. Fast, easy and painless – that’s our document signing process with PandaDoc and we love it! Also, excellent support!” – Administrator in Legal Services, Mid-Market

Read more PandaDoc reviews on G2 and learn more at PandaDoc.com.

About PandaDoc
Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, 23,000+ customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience. For more information, visit www.pandadoc.com.

About G2
G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Amanda Tsang
[email protected]

