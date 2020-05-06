PandaDoc Named in Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PandaDoc , the leading document automation software for small and medium sized businesses, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. The recognition is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. With outstanding employee engagement, PandaDoc ranked as one of the highest-scoring businesses in this year’s list .

“We firmly believe that we can better serve our mission and customers when our employees are happy – both in their day-to-day as well as in their outlook for their professional future,” said Robin Corralez, VP of Human Resources at PandaDoc. “We strive to maintain a company culture that puts the well-being of our Pandas first. This includes small things like catered lunches and the flexibility to work from home, as well as long term benefits like ensuring a path for career and personal growth that also includes education benefits.”

This year’s finalists found trends in employee benefits and company culture, many of which PandaDoc is proud to offer, including health benefits and a dog-friendly office environment. The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year’s list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Employers were then ranked using a composite score of survey results.

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

To learn more about working at PandaDoc, visit www.PandaDoc.com .

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, over 17,000 customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, sales teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience, which led to over $20B in closed deals in 2019. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com .

