PandaDoc Partners with Food4Heroes to Support Frontline Health Professionals Amid COVID-19 Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PandaDoc , the leading document automation software for small and medium sized businesses, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Food4Heroes, a nonprofit dedicated to delivering high quality, nutritious free meals to hospitals throughout the United Kingdom amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In order to help healthcare workers during this challenging time, PandaDoc is providing Food4Heroes a document automation solution to streamline the process of obtaining signed volunteer contracts and catering agreements.

“We are thankful for all the help provided by frontline health professionals during this time,” said Shawn Herring, VP of Marketing with PandaDoc. “We are proud to partner with Food4Heroes and hope that with our document automation software, they are able to grow their operation as an organization committed to serving those who serve us.”

Food4Heroes was created at the onset of the global pandemic to ensure that frontline healthcare providers and staff have access to healthy, nutritious and delicious meals for as long as this crisis continues. Through partnerships with local caterers and restaurants, and with the help of over 300 volunteers, Food4Heroes provides daily meals to local NHS hospitals and trusts that require it. To date, Food4Heroes has delivered over 230,000 meals to 43 hospitals throughout the United Kingdom. As the crisis and needs evolve, Food4Heroes will also be providing meals at mental hospitals and nursing homes affected by COVID-19.

“At the start of the crisis, healthcare professionals were having difficulty finding food after working long, very busy hours. In answer to that need, Food4Heroes was created to ensure frontline workers receive nutritious and delicious food as a thank you for risking their own health and safety at this time,” said John Brownhill, co-founder of Food4Heroes. “PandaDoc has been very useful as we mobilize hundreds of volunteers and formalize catering agreements throughout the country.”

To learn more and donate to Food4Heroes, visit www.food4heroes.co.uk .

About PandaDoc

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, over 17,000 customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, sales teams can provide their customers a more professional, timely, and engaging experience, which led to over $20B in closed deals in 2019. To help businesses keep moving during this time, PandaDoc also introduced a new Free eSign plan, enabling businesses to keep their doors open and deals coming in with a free eSignature solution. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

About Food 4 Heroes

Food4Heroes was formed on 24th March 2020 by brother and sister John Brownhill and Amanda Guest to deliver free meals to frontline NHS workers during the COVID-19 crisis. The organisation works with local caterers, pubs and restaurants to create freshly prepared food that can be quickly heated by NHS staff or taken home after a long shift. For more information, please visit www.food4heroes.co.uk.