Annual Customer Festival Offers Stories of How BigPanda’s Industry-Leading AIOps Solution Helps Organizations Modernize IT Operations

Pandapalooza ’22 Pandapalooza ’22 inspires teams to break free from the constraints of traditional ITOps with the power of AIOps.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Incident Intelligence and Automation powered by AIOps, recently concluded Pandapalooza ’22, the company’s annual customer festival. The live event took place on Nov. 9, and all sessions are available on-demand within BigPanda University .

Pandapalooza ‘22 featured insightful sessions from BigPanda customers and IT Ops experts covering topics including how to reduce costs, increase availability and accelerate innovation within organizations. The event’s keynote speaker was Ruben Lenten , a professional kitesurfer and inventor of one of the most iconic kiteboarding moves, the Mega Loop. Lenten inspired the theme of the event – Break Free – and shared how he pushes the limits while inspiring people around the world to live life to the fullest.

The event featured a number of interactive sessions revolving around AIOps, as the adoption of AI/ML and automation continues to explode across a wide swath of industries. “We’ve seen a lot of changes over the last year in the world of AIOps,” said Assaf Resnick, CEO and co-founder of BigPanda, in his opening welcome remarks. “Two mega-trends – the increasing digitization of the economy and the increasing cloud footprint of IT workloads – have meant enterprises are increasingly turning to AI to help IT teams automate the manual workloads that don’t scale in the face of the IT data tsunami.”

Insightful Customer Stories

Pandapalooza ‘22 also featured a number of customer-centric sessions, including an AIOps maturity roundtable moderated by BigPanda CTO, Jason Walker, and a number of other sessions focusing on topics including how to close the observability gap, workflow automation, event enrichment, unified analytics, data engineering and more.

Customer highlights include:

“When the pandemic hit full force, AIOps went from nice-to-have to an immediate need – our online digital orders went from roughly 20% to over 50% during the pandemic, so to say that it exploded is an understatement,” said Joe Connelly, senior manager of application engineering at Chipotle Mexican Grill. “In an effort to help with our troubleshooting and move the business forward, we landed with BigPanda’s AIOps, and we’re very happy.”

“When we started with BigPanda, we began with some low-risk automation that led to very high rewards,” said Jeremy Bragg, infrastructure architect at Abbott Laboratories, a medical devices and healthcare company. “With automation, we’ve been able to restart services within minutes of them going down, as opposed to waiting an hour or more for somebody to pick it up manually, and that has made customers very happy.”

For more information on Pandapalooza '22, visit https://www.bigpanda.io/pandapalooza . To view recordings of the various sessions on demand (starting Nov. 24), visit BigPanda University .

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transforms IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda’s AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s Incident Intelligence and Automation platform, powered by AIOps, helps Fortune 5000 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, UBS Next, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

