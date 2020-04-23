The coronavirus pandemic battered Asian economies in April with social-distancing policies and business closures taking a particularly heavy toll on the region’s service sector firms, surveys showed on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- For SoftBank’s Son, coronavirus turns vision to illusion - April 22, 2020
- Pandemic throws Asia’s services firms, factories into deeper decline - April 22, 2020
- Detroit automakers, UAW to continue talks over reopening U.S. plants - April 22, 2020