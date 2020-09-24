Breaking News
Pandion Therapeutics to Participate in Panel Discussion at Stifel 2020 Immunology & Inflammation Virtual Summit

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAND), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients living with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Rahul Kakkar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pandion Therapeutics, will participate in a panel discussion at the upcoming Stifel Immunology & Inflammation Summit on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the panel will be available on the Investors and News section of Pandion Therapeutics’ investor website at https://investors.pandiontx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly following the presentation.

About Pandion Therapeutics
Pandion Therapeutics is developing novel therapeutics designed to address the unmet needs of patients living with autoimmune diseases. Pandion’s TALON (Therapeutic Autoimmune reguLatOry proteiN) drug design and discovery platform enables the company to create a pipeline of product candidates using immunomodulatory effector modules, with the ability to also combine an effector module with a tissue-targeted tether module in a bifunctional format. Pandion’s lead product candidate PT101, a combination of an interleukin-2 mutein effector module with a protein backbone, is designed to selectively expand regulatory T cells systemically, without activating proinflammatory cells, such as conventional T cells and natural killer cells, is currently in a Phase 1a clinical trial. Pandion is continuing to develop and expand its library of effector and tether modules as part of its earlier-stage research and discovery pipeline. For more information, please visit www.pandiontx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media:
Kathryn Morris
The Yates Network
914-204-6412
[email protected]

Investors:
Michelle Avery
Pandion Therapeutics
[email protected] 

