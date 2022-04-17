Breaking News
Pando Software Accelerating on Their Blockchain Ecosystem by Adding P2E Game

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pando Software has recently released its collective strategic action RPG and P2E (Play to Earn) game “Legend of Pandonia.” Currently, it entered a state of stabilization as the worldview in the game has become solid due to the increase in users.

This “Legend of Pandonia” is a collective strategic action RPG that collects 120 kinds of heroes on the journey to search Soulstone. You can enjoy realistic battles with tankers, warriors, close dealers, long-range dealers, wizards, and support. When you meet the requirements in a specific stage, you can obtain mPandocoin(mPANDO).

Pando Software has released another P2E game “I Love Pandonia.” “I Love Pandonia” is a social network game (SNG) for marine trade, characterized by the fact that you can create your own city, exchange various resources obtained through production with other cities, and trade freely. The game can also acquire Pandocoin by completing daily quests, achieving certain levels, and achieving titles. Pando Software will continue to release P2E games with the successful launch of “Legend of Pandonia” and “I Love Pandonia.”

In particular, Pandocoin has a different value from simple in-game coins that can be used within the Pando ecosystem built by Pando Software, which develops user-centered decentralized-based WEB 3.0 products. The Pando Ecosystem built by Pando Software consists of services in various fields such as Pando Browser, Pando Talk, Pando Play, and Pando VPN. The coin is listed on global exchanges such as Indodax, Bibox, and Probit.

Last month, it even completed listing on the LBANK exchange. LBANK is a Singapore-based digital asset platform established in 2015 and has more than 3 million users in more than 50 countries around the world. There are currently about 90 types of cryptocurrencies that support transactions.

Pando Software has made it possible to meet various Dapps and all of its products through “PanApps” currently registered in Google Play Store and App Store.

Pando Software announced that it will actively utilize its own strengths to expand its business more actively as various Pando services and P2E games are related.

