Evolving Needs and Technical Improvements Drive Sales of Panel Saws for Woodcraft among Carpenters.The United Kingdom, China, and India. Asian countries are expected to rally ahead in terms of growth in year-over-year sales, while Western countries are observed to be leading in sales value.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The panel saw market is estimated to be worth US$ 2,488.2 million in 2024, surpassing US$ 3,247.8 million by 2034. The demand for panel saw is expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.5% through 2034.

A mix of industry-specific demands, technical improvements, and the changing needs of woodcraft work carpenters seeking accurate and efficient cutting solutions is driving the panel saw market. Moreover, the growing use of automation in carpentry industries has surged the demand for computerized panel saws in recent years.

Key Takeaways from the Global Panel Saw Market Study Report

North America leads the market in terms of deployment and innovations in pneumatic panel saws, with a market value of US$ 558 million in 2023.

The total revenue generated from sales of panel saws in European countries in 2023 is estimated to be around US$ 606.5 million.

The United States dominates the market in North America and is expected to advance at a 2.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

In Europe, the United Kingdom is anticipated to drive the demand for panel saws by registering a 2.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

China is the leading manufacturer of panel saws in Asia, and it is expected to experience a Y-O-Y growth of 3% till 2034.

The market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

“To retain their competitiveness, established panel saw manufacturers are providing adaptable and configurable cutting solutions. New market players can maintain their competitiveness by introducing innovative, complex, and effective wood cutting equipment in the market,”–Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The key panel saw manufacturing industries are concentrated in Europe and the United States. As woodworking technology continues to progress, new market players have emerged in the Asian countries that have fragmented the global market in recent years.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Festool, a leading manufacturer of innovative, precision-engineered, and durable power tool solutions, announced a new range of cordless table saws, CSC SYS 50. A miter gauge, a sliding table, and a rip fence make up the sturdy guide system. It is small enough to fit inside a Systainer and is both accurate and portable, making shop-quality cuts on the job site. With the 2x18V dual-battery system and brushless EC-TEC motor, users won’t feel any difference in power compared with corded machines, even for rip cuts in solid wood.

In January 2020, the Dent Fix Equipment introduced a new table panel saw by the name of DF-PS36. The company claims that it can quickly and cleanly cut through even sheet metal panels up to 16 gauge. It uses a powerful 3/4-hp motor, and its proprietary hardened steel blade gives the worker the ability to cut through any external sheet metal.

Scope Of Report:

Key Segments Covered by Panel Saw Industry Survey Report

By Type:

Electronic Panel Saw

Reciprocating Panel Saw

Sliding Table Saw

By Application:

Panel Furniture

Wood Based Panel

Wooden Door & Floor Board

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

