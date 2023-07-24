New features will enhance cybersecurity visibility and risk management for digital supply chains

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Panorays, a leading provider of third-party security risk solutions, today announced two groundbreaking capabilities – Supply Chain Discovery and Risk Insights and Response Portal. These new additions empower organizations to gain comprehensive visibility into their digital supply chains and effectively manage potential cybersecurity risks posed by third, fourth, and Nth party vendors.

To address the growing risks of digital supply chains, originating from vendors beyond immediate third parties, Panorays is releasing its Supply Chain Discovery solution. This tool automates the identification of a company’s digital supply chain helping to provide a clear picture of the relationships between third-party vendors and their associated vendors.

“Security teams often lack visibility into their digital supply chain vendors, leaving organizations vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches,” said Matan Or-El, CEO and Co-Founder of Panorays. “Not only does this innovation offer information about whether a company is considered part of a supply chain, it provides a Cyber Assessment for each supplier helping users understand all potential risks to bolster the decision-making process.”

In conjunction with better informing users about their own supply chain risks, Panorays is launching its Risk Insights and Response Portal to help users identify and understand the impact of cyber risks across their entire supply chain. This new tool provides real-time risk alerts across the entire supply chain, highlighting any known incidents and breaches.

“Our Risk Insights and Response portal empowers security teams to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats, ensuring timely alerts and continuous monitoring of the entire supply chain,” added Demi Ben-Ari, CTO of Panorays. “With the ability to respond promptly to supply chain breaches and vulnerabilities, our platform strengthens organizations’ cyber resilience and streamlines reporting to key stakeholders.”

About Panorays

