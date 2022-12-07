PanTerra Honored For Its Innovative Programs and Strong Channel

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PanTerra Networks announced today that TMC, has named PanTerra as a winner of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

PanTerra offers Streams, its unified cloud service that includes, business voice, video and collaboration such as team rooms, screensharing and team conferencing. Because Streams is packaged with the end user in mind, it starts with a Basic seat focused on features for the small office with mobility, midrange Professional seat with team collaboration tools, and finally builds to a very extensive feature set for its Call Center seat. Channel partners and customers benefit from PanTerra’s comprehensive quote tool, pre-sales site analysis and unmatched level of support provided by a dedicated team of channel sales, sales engineering, and customer service representatives. All our partner programs include a comprehensive ramp schedule and after-sale training program. PanTerra supports our channel partners and their customers every step of the way.

We offer four types of partner programs:

All programs offer residual commissions and revenue share on hardware.

Master Agent: Master Agents are the most comprehensive type of reseller, who must have an established networking business and the ability to manage their own VARs, resellers, and agents. They need the infrastructure to support and pay their partners. PanTerra bills the customer directly.

Agent: Becoming an Agent is the lowest barrier to entry for partners who want to represent PanTerra. The agent finds the opportunities and, with PanTerra’s channel staff assistance, closes sales to grow their book of business. Agents are not required to support, maintain, or bill the customer.

Value Added Reseller (VAR): This established partner usually employs the use of their own trucks, support staff and sales team. This partner nurtures, closes sales, installs on-site equipment, and supports their customers. With this added requirement to care for the customer comes a larger residual income and bonuses. PanTerra bills the customer, not the VAR.

Wholesale: PanTerra’s Wholesale “white label” program is for large established partners who can own and maintain their whole business of cloud communication services, while we manage the technology and network on the backend. Wholesalers have a custom branded offering from PanTerra and are responsible for all aspects of the business including marketing, quoting, selling, installing, supporting, and billing the customer.

To learn more about our partner programs, see our website. PanTerra pays $500 for qualified partner referrals who sign up to resell our services.

Arthur Chang, PanTerra’s President and CEO, was quoted, “PanTerra’s unified cloud collaboration was a big draw for both partners and customers long before Covid forced many businesses to rethink their communication infrastructure to support remote working. With low overhead of distribution, minimal on-site time to implement and install equipment and support customers, partner costs are significantly reduced.” Arthur continued, “Add to that a new business model that rewards the partner with residual payments for the life of a customer and the partner has found a great way to grow a monthly income stream that goes beyond just closing a new customer. We offer bonus accelerators on long-term contracts and revenue share on handsets that increase our appeal. PanTerra’s solution offers partners and customers peace of mind knowing that they are in good hands from the company that understands and delivers the best communications solution in the industry.”

“On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize PanTerra as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award for its distinguished program,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We look forward to seeing continued excellence from PanTerra in the future.”

Winners of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Friend of the Channel Award are published in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team collaboration, call center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams, its secure, all-in-one business communications cloud solution. By offering a fully customizable, unified UCaaS and CPaaS, HIPAA/HITECH secure, multi-service cloud solution, PanTerra can significantly reduce costs, simplify IT administration, increase security, and improve employee productivity. Streams can be configured and deployed within hours, virtually anywhere in the world and with 24/7/365 support, you can have peace of mind that PanTerra will be with you every step of the way. Let Streams and PanTerra bring out the best in your enterprise.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

