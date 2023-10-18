Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pantheon Resources plc (AIM:PANR, OTCQX:PTHRF), the oil and gas company focused on Alaska’s North Slope, where it has a 100% interest in its Kodiak and Aphun projects which have over 1 billion barrels of independently certified contingent resource, spanning 193,000 acres located immediately adjacent to the Trans Alaskan Pipeline System, announces that David Hobbs, Chairman, and Jay Cheatham, CEO, will present live at the Oil and Gas Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 19th, 2023.

DATE: October 19th, 2023

TIME: 12:00 – 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3r2hTVs

Available for 1×1 meetings: October 19-20 and October 23-24

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

Refocused Company strategy announced in Q2 2023, in which the Company aims to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of 5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028 whilst minimising value dilution to shareholders

Receipt of Independent Expert Report from Netherland, Sewell & Associates, confirming 2C estimates of nearly 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids at the Kodiak Project.

Concluding a flow test following deployment of revised frac design on Alkaid-2 re-entry

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where it has a 100% working interest in 193,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028. This will require targeting Final Investment Decision (“FID”) on the Ahpun field by the end of 2025, building production to 20,000 barrels per day of marketable liquids into the TAPS main oil line, and applying the resultant cashflows to support the FID on the Kodiak field by the end of 2028.

A major differentiator to other ANS projects is the close proximity to existing roads and pipelines which offers a significant competitive advantage to Pantheon, allowing for materially lower infrastructure costs and the ability to support the development with a significantly lower pre-cashflow funding requirement than is typical in Alaska.

The Company’s project portfolio has been endorsed by world renowned experts. Netherland, Sewell & Associates (“NSAI”) estimate a 2C contingent recoverable resource in the Kodiak project that total 962.5 million barrels of marketable liquids and 4,465 billion cubic feet of natural gas. NSAI is currently working on estimates for the Ahpun Field.

