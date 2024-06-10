ResMed studies presented at SLEEP 2024 also revealed a 17% prevalence of insomnia among adults in North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and a higher rate of depression in women with OSA

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In collaboration with leading medical researchers from around the world, ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) presented 13 new clinical studies at SLEEP 2024, the annual joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society. Held in Houston, the event brought together scientific and medical experts focused on sleep health. From exploration into the prevalence of insomnia in the Americas to the reduction in emergency room visits among COMISA patients on PAP therapy – the ResMed-supported research demonstrated the effectiveness and value of positive airway pressure (PAP) treatment for OSA.

“The real-world evidence used in our clinical research continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of PAP therapy for treating OSA,” said Carlos M. Nunez, MD, ResMed’s Chief Medical Officer. “The studies presented at SLEEP 2024 expand our understanding of patients with sleep disorders by examining critical areas such as the effect of demographic factors like gender on sleep health. The body of knowledge we have created and are continually expanding with research partners who are highly respected in their fields helps ResMed and the medical community achieve the goal of helping people live their healthiest lives.”

Prevalence of Insomnia among Adults in the Americas Signals the Need to Prioritize Sleep Health

A study presented by Adam Benjafield, PhD, vice president of clinical research at ResMed, examined the prevalence of insomnia across Northern America, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Reviewing studies and survey data across 55 countries, the researchers extrapolated that approximately 17% of all adults in this region have insomnia and concluded this demonstrates the importance of sleep health as a priority within public health initiatives.

Adherence to PAP Therapy Linked to Fewer Hospital Visits Among Patients with OSA and Comorbid Insomnia

Atul Malhotra, MD, Director of Research for Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the University of California, San Diego, presented results of a study looking at the clinical and economic impact of treating OSA with PAP therapy among patients with OSA and comorbid insomnia, a combination known as COMISA. Using administrative claims data, the researchers found that all-cause hospitalizations and emergency room visits for these patients were lower among those who consistently adhered to PAP therapy when compared to those who demonstrated lower PAP adherence (all-cause hospitalizations per person 0.09 vs 0.13, p<0.001; emergency room visits per person 0.46 vs 0.60, p<0.001). The study concluded that PAP therapy, when adhered to, can improve health outcomes among patients with COMISA.

Women With OSA More Likely to Suffer from Depression and Fall Off PAP Therapy

Aimed at understanding the relationship between OSA and depression, ResMed’s clinical researchers and Sanjay Patel, MD, Medical Director, UPMC Comprehensive Sleep Disorders Program, analyzed more than 345K adults with OSA who had begun PAP therapy from administrative claims data. Of the nearly 17% with depression, one-fourth (25.5%) were women. In both women and men, individuals with depression had a greater burden of comorbidities including severe obesity, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, coronary artery disease and heart failure. The study also found lower adherence to PAP therapy among OSA patients with depression, particularly among women.

