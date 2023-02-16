Funding will supply meals for people in need across Canada

Papa Johns Canada Donates over $63 Thousand To Second Harvest Funds from Shaq-A-Roni pizza sales being presented to Second Harvest in Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Papa Johns Canada announced the company raised more than $63 thousand through the sales of the Shaq-a-Roni pizza for Canadian food rescue program Second Harvest.

“The money raised through the Shaq-a-Roni is going to a great organization that supports the very real issue of people struggling to put food on the table,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “I’m happy that we were able to collaborate with and support Second Harvest in their mission to reduce food insecurity across Canada, and am proud of the impact made.”

For every Shaq-a-Roni sold between October 24th and December 25th, 2022, Papa Johns donated back one dollar to Second Harvest, the largest food rescue organization in Canada dedicated to eliminating both hunger and food waste across the country.

“Food insecurity isn’t a problem that we can solve alone. Through strategic partnerships with companies like Papa John’s we’re able to substantially increase our impact in feeding Canadians and keeping food where it belongs: On plates and out of landfills,” Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest said. “Thanks to the tremendous support of Papa John’s Shaq-A-Roni campaign, we have been able to rescue and redirect enough food for more than 173,000 meals directly to non-profits and charities across the country.”

Over the past three years, through the Shaq-a-Roni partnership, Papa Johns has helped raise close to $200 thousand for communities across Canada.

Designed by Shaquille O’ Neal himself, the limited-time Shaq-a-Roni is an extra-large pie made with Papa Johns fresh, never-frozen six ingredient dough, covered with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, then cut into eight foldable slices.

For more information, visit www.papajohns.ca.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,500 restaurants in 47 countries and territories as of September 25, 2022. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Media:

Halle Martin

Communications Manager, Brand PR & Campaigns

Papa John’s International

halle_martin@papajohns.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88261eee-4594-4b28-8148-7c571db91ee8