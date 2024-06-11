The mouthwatering mashup makes its debut once again, satisfying the crave of the brand’s most requested menu item

Cheesy Burger Trio is Back at Papa Johns The Cheesy Burger Pizza features Papa Johns’ fresh, never frozen dough topped with a signature burger sauce, generous portions of beef, tomato, dill pickle, and real cheese made from mozzarella, served of course with a cup of the brand’s famous Special Garlic Sauce and pepperoncini. The combo of iconic flavours is also available in the returning Cheesy Burger Papadia and all-new Cheesy Burger Papa Bites.

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over 500,000 fans have begged for its return and while others have attempted to enter the burger game, Papa Johns is delivering exactly what the internet wants: Cheesy Burger Pizza.

Since others have forgotten about the pizza in their burger mashups, Papa Johns is here to make it right. This summer, the brand is not just bringing back the delicious pizza, they’re answering the call of the pizza-devoted masses who have shared their yearning for the return of the irresistible fusion of classic burger flavours and cheesy pizza goodness.

“The Cheesy Burger Pizza has been a favourite for over a decade and fans have passionately let us know they want it back through endless comments, tweets and phone calls begging for its return,” says Kimberly Bean, Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Menu Strategy. “While other chains are going up against the burger, we’re putting pizza first and staying true to our commitment by giving fans exactly what they want – pizza.”

The full Cheesy Burger Trio lineup is available for Papa Rewards members starting June 10 and for fans nationwide on June 13. Fans can get a large Cheesy Burger Pizza for $18.99 and the Cheesy Burger Papadia and Papa Bites at $9.99 and $8.99 respectively.

